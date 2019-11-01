New music including Beck, Porches, Destroyer and Matt Berninger on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued digging into recent releases from Angel Olsen, Chromatics, Caroline Polachek and Sturgill Simpson on the show this week, while the retro alternative set explored some of my favorite records from the incredibly fertile music year of 1994. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields October 22, 2019
- R.E.M.- I Don’t Sleep, I Dream
- Beck- Uneventful Days
- Porches- Rangerover
- Matt Berninger- Walking On A String (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
- Chromatics- You’re No Good
- Nilüfer Yanya- H34t Rises
- Caroline Polachek- Pang
- White Reaper- Saturday
- Sturgill Simpson- Make Art Not Friends
- (Sandy) Alex G- Sugarhouse
- Coldplay- Low
- Foals- Wash Off
- Phantogram- In A Spiral
- Angel Olsen- Spring
- Lana Del Rey- Cinnamon Girl
- Shura- Flyin’
- Kyle Craft- Berlin
- Destroyer- Crimson Tide
- Grant Lee Buffalo- Lone Star Song
- Love Spit Love- Change In The Weather
- Luscious Jackson- Citysong
- Liz Phair- Jealousy
- Morrissey- Now My Heart Is Full
- Portishead- Strangers
- Radiohead- Punchdrunk Lovesick Singalong
- Jeff Buckley- So Real
- Stereolab- Wow And Flutter (7″ Version)
- Saint Etienne- Pale Movie
- Suede- We Are The Pigs
- Manic Street Preachers- Archives Of Pain
- Kim Gordon- Air BnB
- Soccer Mommy- Lucy
- Sleater-Kinney- Animal
- Weyes Blood- Something To Believe In (Rough Trade Session Version)
- Big Thief- The Toy
- Julien Baker- Tokyo
- DIIV- Between Tides
- Chromatics- Touch Red
- Lucy Dacus- In The Air Tonight
- Georgia- Never Let You Go
- Michael Stipe- Your Capricious Soul
