New music including Beck, Porches, Destroyer and Matt Berninger on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued digging into recent releases from Angel Olsen, Chromatics, Caroline Polachek and Sturgill Simpson on the show this week, while the retro alternative set explored some of my favorite records from the incredibly fertile music year of 1994. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 22, 2019

R.E.M.- I Don’t Sleep, I Dream

Beck- Uneventful Days

Porches- Rangerover

Matt Berninger- Walking On A String (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Chromatics- You’re No Good

Nilüfer Yanya- H34t Rises

Caroline Polachek- Pang

White Reaper- Saturday

Sturgill Simpson- Make Art Not Friends

(Sandy) Alex G- Sugarhouse

Coldplay- Low

Foals- Wash Off

Phantogram- In A Spiral

Angel Olsen- Spring

Lana Del Rey- Cinnamon Girl

Shura- Flyin’

Kyle Craft- Berlin

Destroyer- Crimson Tide

Grant Lee Buffalo- Lone Star Song

Love Spit Love- Change In The Weather

Luscious Jackson- Citysong

Liz Phair- Jealousy

Morrissey- Now My Heart Is Full

Portishead- Strangers

Radiohead- Punchdrunk Lovesick Singalong

Jeff Buckley- So Real

Stereolab- Wow And Flutter (7″ Version)

Saint Etienne- Pale Movie

Suede- We Are The Pigs

Manic Street Preachers- Archives Of Pain

Kim Gordon- Air BnB

Soccer Mommy- Lucy

Sleater-Kinney- Animal

Weyes Blood- Something To Believe In (Rough Trade Session Version)

Big Thief- The Toy

Julien Baker- Tokyo

DIIV- Between Tides

Chromatics- Touch Red

Lucy Dacus- In The Air Tonight

Georgia- Never Let You Go

Michael Stipe- Your Capricious Soul

