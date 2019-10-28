New music including Kim Gordon, Jay Som, Julien Baker and Liz Phair on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent records from Big Thief, Angel Olsen, DIIV and Chromatics on the show this week, while the retro alternative set marked the 40th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac’s wild (and increasingly influential in the indie-rock world) “Tusk” album with a trio of tracks from the record, along with some other classics from the year it was released, 1979. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields October 15, 2019
- R.E.M.- Let Me In (Remix)
- Kim Gordon- Murdered Out
- Big Thief- Shoulders
- DIIV- For The Guilty
- Angel Olsen- Too Easy
- Chromatics- Light As A Feather
- Nilüfer Yanya- H34t Rises
- Liz Phair- Good Side
- Jay Som- Tenderness
- Caroline Polachek- Look At Me Now
- Julien Baker- Tokyo
- Lucy Dacus- In The Air Tonight
- FKA Twigs- Home With You
- Mew- Introducing Palace Players
- Ringo Sheena- Gamble
- Local Natives- Megaton Mile
- White Reaper- Real Long Time
- Sturgill Simpson- Mercury In Retrograde
- Gene Clark- Silver Raven
- Lana Del Rey- The Greatest
- Fleetwood Mac- What Makes You Think You’re The One
- Neil Young- Powderfinger
- David Bowie- Red Sails
- The Walker Brothers- Nite Flights
- Marianne Faithfull- Broken English
- Gary Numan- Metal
- The Cars- Double Life
- The Cure- Fire In Cairo
- Gang Of Four- I Found That Essence Rare
- Joy Division- Interzone
- Talking Heads- Memories Can’t Wait
- Fleetwood Mac- Not That Funny
- Fleetwood Mac- Tusk
- Sunny Day Real Estate- Pillars
- Soccer Mommy- Lucy
- Sleater-Kinney- Animal
- Phantogram- In A Spiral
- Broken Bells- Good Luck
- Foals- Into The Surf
- Caribou- Home
- Georgia- Never Let You Go
- Shura- Side Effects
- Angel Olsen- What It Is
- (Sandy) Alex G- Sugar
- Chromatics- Whispers In The Hall
- Thom Yorke- Traffic
- Michael Stipe- Your Capricious Soul
