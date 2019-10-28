New music including Kim Gordon, Jay Som, Julien Baker and Liz Phair on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent records from Big Thief, Angel Olsen, DIIV and Chromatics on the show this week, while the retro alternative set marked the 40th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac’s wild (and increasingly influential in the indie-rock world) “Tusk” album with a trio of tracks from the record, along with some other classics from the year it was released, 1979. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 15, 2019

R.E.M.- Let Me In (Remix)

Kim Gordon- Murdered Out

Big Thief- Shoulders

DIIV- For The Guilty

Angel Olsen- Too Easy

Chromatics- Light As A Feather

Nilüfer Yanya- H34t Rises

Liz Phair- Good Side

Jay Som- Tenderness

Caroline Polachek- Look At Me Now

Julien Baker- Tokyo

Lucy Dacus- In The Air Tonight

FKA Twigs- Home With You

Mew- Introducing Palace Players

Ringo Sheena- Gamble

Local Natives- Megaton Mile

White Reaper- Real Long Time

Sturgill Simpson- Mercury In Retrograde

Gene Clark- Silver Raven

Lana Del Rey- The Greatest

Fleetwood Mac- What Makes You Think You’re The One

Neil Young- Powderfinger

David Bowie- Red Sails

The Walker Brothers- Nite Flights

Marianne Faithfull- Broken English

Gary Numan- Metal

The Cars- Double Life

The Cure- Fire In Cairo

Gang Of Four- I Found That Essence Rare

Joy Division- Interzone

Talking Heads- Memories Can’t Wait

Fleetwood Mac- Not That Funny

Fleetwood Mac- Tusk

Sunny Day Real Estate- Pillars

Soccer Mommy- Lucy

Sleater-Kinney- Animal

Phantogram- In A Spiral

Broken Bells- Good Luck

Foals- Into The Surf

Caribou- Home

Georgia- Never Let You Go

Shura- Side Effects

Angel Olsen- What It Is

(Sandy) Alex G- Sugar

Chromatics- Whispers In The Hall

Thom Yorke- Traffic

Michael Stipe- Your Capricious Soul

