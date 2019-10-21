New music including Chromatics, Michael Stipe, Georgia and DIIV on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Angel Olsen, (Sandy) Alex G and Sturgill Simpson on the show this week, while the retro alternative set took Pitchfork’s new 200 Best Songs of the 2010s list as inspiration for a look back at the last decade in music. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 8, 2019

Michael Stipe- Your Capricious Soul

Chromatics- You’re No Good

Georgia- Never Let You Go

Caroline Polachek- So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings

Angel Olsen- New Love Cassette

Lana Del Rey- California

Sharon Van Etten- Seventeen

DIIV- Horsehead

Big Thief- Forgotten Eyes

(Sandy) Alex G- In My Arms

Sleater-Kinney- Animal

Sturgill Simpson- Remember To Breathe

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Evil Flower

Chromatics- Closer To Grey

Bat For Lashes- Peach Sky

Shura- Side Effects

FKA Twigs- Home With You

Soccer Mommy- Lucy

Chvrches- Death Stranding

The 1975- The Sound

Lykke Li- I Follow Rivers

Haim- The Wire

Beach House- Zebra

Caribou- Can’t Do Without You

Arcade Fire- Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Tame Impala- Let It Happen

Sophie- Bipp

Future Islands- Seasons (Waiting On You)

LCD Soundsystem- Dance Yrself Clean

Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti- Round And Round

M83- Midnight City

Grimes- Oblivion

Lucy Dacus- In The Air Tonight

Chromatics- Twist The Knife

Friendly Fires- Run The Wild Flowers

Angel Olsen- Impasse

Lana Del Rey- Bartender

DIIV- Like Before You Were Born

The New Pornographers- You’ll Need A New Backseat Driver

White Reaper- 1F

Broken Bells- Good Luck

R.E.M.- Revolution 4-21

