New music including Chromatics, Michael Stipe, Georgia and DIIV on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Angel Olsen, (Sandy) Alex G and Sturgill Simpson on the show this week, while the retro alternative set took Pitchfork’s new 200 Best Songs of the 2010s list as inspiration for a look back at the last decade in music. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields October 8, 2019
- Michael Stipe- Your Capricious Soul
- Chromatics- You’re No Good
- Georgia- Never Let You Go
- Caroline Polachek- So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings
- Angel Olsen- New Love Cassette
- Lana Del Rey- California
- Sharon Van Etten- Seventeen
- DIIV- Horsehead
- Big Thief- Forgotten Eyes
- (Sandy) Alex G- In My Arms
- Sleater-Kinney- Animal
- Sturgill Simpson- Remember To Breathe
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Evil Flower
- Chromatics- Closer To Grey
- Bat For Lashes- Peach Sky
- Shura- Side Effects
- FKA Twigs- Home With You
- Soccer Mommy- Lucy
- Chvrches- Death Stranding
- The 1975- The Sound
- Lykke Li- I Follow Rivers
- Haim- The Wire
- Beach House- Zebra
- Caribou- Can’t Do Without You
- Arcade Fire- Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)
- Tame Impala- Let It Happen
- Sophie- Bipp
- Future Islands- Seasons (Waiting On You)
- LCD Soundsystem- Dance Yrself Clean
- Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti- Round And Round
- M83- Midnight City
- Grimes- Oblivion
- Lucy Dacus- In The Air Tonight
- Chromatics- Twist The Knife
- Friendly Fires- Run The Wild Flowers
- Angel Olsen- Impasse
- Lana Del Rey- Bartender
- DIIV- Like Before You Were Born
- The New Pornographers- You’ll Need A New Backseat Driver
- White Reaper- 1F
- Broken Bells- Good Luck
- R.E.M.- Revolution 4-21
