New music including Broken Bells, Sturgill Simpson, Girl In Red and Chvrches on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Lana Del Rey, (Sandy) Alex G, Bat For Lashes and The New Pornographers on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on classic tracks from 1974 that would influence generations of later alt-rock and indie rock bands, inspired by the upcoming lavish 4AD reissue of Gene Clark’s cult favorite “No Other” album. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 1, 2019

R.E.M.- Revolution 4-21

Broken Bells- Good Luck

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Evil Flower

Liam Gallagher- One Of Us

Sturgill Simpson- Sing Along

The Black Keys- Shine A Little Light

Local Natives- Gulf Shores

Girl In Red- Bad Idea

Lucy Dacus- Dancing In The Dark

The New Pornographers- Colossus Of Rhodes

Lana Del Rey- The Greatest

Angel Olsen- Lark

Bat For Lashes- Mountains

Chvrches- Death Stranding

Grimes and i_o- Violence

The Japanese House- Something Has To Change

Sleater-Kinney- Reach Out

Foals- Into The Surf

(Sandy) Alex G- Taking

Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time

Gene Clark- Some Misunderstanding

Neil Young- Revolution Blues

Big Star- September Gurls

Brian Eno- Third Uncle

Can- Dizzy Dizzy

David Bowie- Big Brother

Roxy Music- The Thrill Of It All

The Rolling Stones- Time Waits For No One

John Lennon- #9 Dream

Genesis- The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

Funkadelic- Standing On The Verge Of Getting It On

White Reaper- 1F

Sturgill Simpson- Best Clockmaker On Mars

DIIV- Blankenship

Soccer Mommy- Lucy

Lana Del Rey- Happiness Is A Butterfly

Clairo- North

Caroline Polachek- So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings

Shura- Forever

The Juan MacLean- Zone Non Linear

R.E.M.- Star 69

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”