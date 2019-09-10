New music including Sleater-Kinney, Chromatics, Lower Dens and White Reaper on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Shura, Friendly Fires, Mannequin Pussy and The Black Keys on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some of the defining bands and songs of the late ’60s to mid-’70s glam-rock era, including David Bowie, Roxy Music and others. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

R.E.M.- Around The Sun

Thom Yorke and Flea- Daily Battles

Chromatics- I Want To Be Alone

Haim- Summer Girl

Blanck Mass- No Dice

Charli XCX- Cross You Out (feat. Sky Ferreira)

Bat For Lashes- Jasmine

Lana Del Rey- The Greatest

Angel Olsen- All Mirrors

Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)

Lower Dens- Galapagos

DIIV- Taker

(Sandy) Alex G- Near

Sleater-Kinney- LOVE

Death Cab For Cutie- To The Ground

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- This Is The Place

Shura- Control

Friendly Fires- Sleeptalking

Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears

T. Rex- Hot Love

David Bowie- Queen Bitch

Roxy Music- Virginia Plain

Brian Eno- Needles In The Camel’s Eye

Lou Reed- Vicious

New York Dolls- Trash

Sparks- This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us

The Sweet- Action

Suzi Quatro- 48 Crash

Mud- Tiger Feet

David Essex- Rock On

Mott The Hoople- All The Young Dudes

David Bowie- Starman

White Reaper- Real Long Time

The Black Keys- Sit Around And Miss You

Foals- Black Bull

Bleached- Real Life

Mannequin Pussy- In Love Again

Big Thief- Not

Bon Iver- Naeem

Banks- Contaminated

Bat For Lashes- The Hunger

Vera Blue- The Way That You Love Me

White Reaper- 1F

R.E.M.- I Remember California

