New music including Friendly Fires, Shura, Bat For Lashes and Charli XCX on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Sleater-Kinney, Bleached, Clairo and Bon Iver on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set ventured back to the late ’60s and early ’70s to explore some of the key German bands of the vaunted krautrock movement. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields August 20, 2019
- R.E.M.- Saturn Return
- Bat For Lashes- Jasmine
- Charli XCX- Cross You Out (feat. Sky Ferreira)
- Vera Blue- The Way That You Love Me
- Shura- Forever
- Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears
- Lykke Li- Neon
- Billie Eilish- My Strange Addiction
- Lorde- Tennis Court
- Lana Del Rey- West Coast
- Angel Olsen- All Mirrors
- Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)
- Friendly Fires- Can’t Wait Forever
- Sleater-Kinney- Reach Out
- Bleached- Awkward Phase
- White Reaper- Real Long Time
- DIIV- Skin Game
- Big Thief- Not
- (Sandy) Alex G- Southern Sky
- Haim- Summer Girl
- Amon Düül II- Archangels Thunderbird
- Ash Ra Tempel- Light – Look Into Your Sun
- Neu!- Hero
- La Düsseldorf- La Düsseldorf
- Harmonia- Watussi
- Cluster- Caramel
- Can- Moonshake
- Faust- It’s A Rainy Day, Sunshine Girl
- The Electric Prunes- Holy Are You
- Thom Yorke- Impossible Knots
- Bat For Lashes- The Hunger
- Shura- Side Effects
- Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens- Gone
- Banks- Propaganda
- Japanese Breakfast- Essentially
- Clairo- Impossible
- Death Cab For Cutie- To The Ground
- Bon Iver- Holyfields,
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- This Is The Place
- Foals- Black Bull
- The Black Keys- Under The Gun
- R.E.M.- Fall On Me
