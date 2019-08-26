New music including Friendly Fires, Shura, Bat For Lashes and Charli XCX on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Sleater-Kinney, Bleached, Clairo and Bon Iver on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set ventured back to the late ’60s and early ’70s to explore some of the key German bands of the vaunted krautrock movement. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields August 20, 2019

R.E.M.- Saturn Return

Bat For Lashes- Jasmine

Charli XCX- Cross You Out (feat. Sky Ferreira)

Vera Blue- The Way That You Love Me

Shura- Forever

Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears

Lykke Li- Neon

Billie Eilish- My Strange Addiction

Lorde- Tennis Court

Lana Del Rey- West Coast

Angel Olsen- All Mirrors

Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)

Friendly Fires- Can’t Wait Forever

Sleater-Kinney- Reach Out

Bleached- Awkward Phase

White Reaper- Real Long Time

DIIV- Skin Game

Big Thief- Not

(Sandy) Alex G- Southern Sky

Haim- Summer Girl

Amon Düül II- Archangels Thunderbird

Ash Ra Tempel- Light – Look Into Your Sun

Neu!- Hero

La Düsseldorf- La Düsseldorf

Harmonia- Watussi

Cluster- Caramel

Can- Moonshake

Faust- It’s A Rainy Day, Sunshine Girl

The Electric Prunes- Holy Are You

Thom Yorke- Impossible Knots

Bat For Lashes- The Hunger

Shura- Side Effects

Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens- Gone

Banks- Propaganda

Japanese Breakfast- Essentially

Clairo- Impossible

Death Cab For Cutie- To The Ground

Bon Iver- Holyfields,

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- This Is The Place

Foals- Black Bull

The Black Keys- Under The Gun

R.E.M.- Fall On Me

