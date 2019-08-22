New music including Purple Mountains, Big Thief, Foals and Lana Del Rey on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Black Midi, Banks, The Black Keys and Bleached on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set focused on some of the standout albums from the year 1990. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields August 13, 2019

R.E.M.- Circus Envy

Big Thief- Not

DIIV- Skin Game

Black Midi- Near DT, MI

Purple Mountains- All My Happiness Is Gone

Silver Jews- Random Rules

Silver Jews- The Wild Kindness

Lana Del Rey- Looking For America

Haim- Summer Girl

Clairo- Alewife

Bon Iver- iMi

Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears

Banks- Alaska

Lykke Li- Neon

Vera Blue- The Way That You Love Me

Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)

Angel Olsen- All Mirrors

Fleetwood Mac- Isn’t It Midnight

Japanese Breakfast- Essentially

Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens- Gone

Cocteau Twins- Fotzepolitic

The Blue Nile- Headlights On The Parade

The Sundays- I Kicked A Boy

The Heart Throbs- Dreamtime

Sinéad O’Connor- The Emperor’s New Clothes

Concrete Blonde- Caroline

James- Sit Down

Teenage Fanclub- Everything Flows

Ride- Vapour Trail

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- This Is The Place

White Reaper- Real Long Time

The Black Keys- Breaking Down

(Sandy) Alex G- Southern Sky

Death Cab For Cutie- Kids In ’99

Bat For Lashes- Feel For You

Thom Yorke- Traffic

Foals- Black Bull

Iggy Pop- James Bond

Bon Iver- We

The New Pornographers- Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile

Bleached- Valley To LA

Sleater-Kinney- Can I Go On

!!!- This Is The Door (feat. Meah Pace)

R.E.M.- Oddfellows Local 151

