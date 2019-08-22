New music including Purple Mountains, Big Thief, Foals and Lana Del Rey on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Black Midi, Banks, The Black Keys and Bleached on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set focused on some of the standout albums from the year 1990. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields August 13, 2019
- R.E.M.- Circus Envy
- Big Thief- Not
- DIIV- Skin Game
- Black Midi- Near DT, MI
- Purple Mountains- All My Happiness Is Gone
- Silver Jews- Random Rules
- Silver Jews- The Wild Kindness
- Lana Del Rey- Looking For America
- Haim- Summer Girl
- Clairo- Alewife
- Bon Iver- iMi
- Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears
- Banks- Alaska
- Lykke Li- Neon
- Vera Blue- The Way That You Love Me
- Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)
- Angel Olsen- All Mirrors
- Fleetwood Mac- Isn’t It Midnight
- Japanese Breakfast- Essentially
- Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens- Gone
- Cocteau Twins- Fotzepolitic
- The Blue Nile- Headlights On The Parade
- The Sundays- I Kicked A Boy
- The Heart Throbs- Dreamtime
- Sinéad O’Connor- The Emperor’s New Clothes
- Concrete Blonde- Caroline
- James- Sit Down
- Teenage Fanclub- Everything Flows
- Ride- Vapour Trail
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- This Is The Place
- White Reaper- Real Long Time
- The Black Keys- Breaking Down
- (Sandy) Alex G- Southern Sky
- Death Cab For Cutie- Kids In ’99
- Bat For Lashes- Feel For You
- Thom Yorke- Traffic
- Foals- Black Bull
- Iggy Pop- James Bond
- Bon Iver- We
- The New Pornographers- Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile
- Bleached- Valley To LA
- Sleater-Kinney- Can I Go On
- !!!- This Is The Door (feat. Meah Pace)
- R.E.M.- Oddfellows Local 151
