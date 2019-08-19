New music including Haim, Vera Blue, Japanese Breakfast and The New Pornographers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Clairo, Hatchie, The Black Keys and Bleached on the show this week, while the retro alternative set traveled back to 1995 to explore some of my favorite singles and albums from that fertile year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields August 6, 2019

R.E.M.- Driver 8

Haim- Summer Girl

Clairo- North

Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears

Angel Olsen- All Mirrors

Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)

Shura- The Stage

Vera Blue- The Way That You Love Me

Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens- Gone

Lykke Li- Neon

Japanese Breakfast- Essentially

Iggy Pop- James Bond

Bat For Lashes- Feel For You

Hatchie- Kiss The Stars

Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch

Banks- Hawaiian Mazes

Friendly Fires- Run The Wild Flowers

Fugazi- Target

Scarce- All Sideways

PJ Harvey- Long Snake Moan

Monster Magnet- Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Soul Asylum- Misery

The Jayhawks- Blue

Garbage- Only Happy When It Rains

Juliana Hatfield- Universal Heart-Beat

Jennifer Trynin- Better Than Nothing

Pearl Jam- I Got Id

Mike Watt- Against The 70’s

Foals- Black Bull

The Black Keys- Fire Walk With Me

White Reaper- Real Long Time

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- This Is The Place

Sleater-Kinney- Can I Go On

Bleached- Somebody Dial 911

Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time

Clairo- Softly

Caroline Polachek- Parachute

The New Pornographers- Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile

Death Cab For Cutie- Kids In ’99

DIIV- Skin Game

Hot Chip- Spell

Mannequin Pussy- Drunk II

Ramones- I Wanna Be Sedated

Black Midi- Bmbmbm

Thom Yorke- Not The News

Ringo Sheena- Gamble

R.E.M.- Überlin

