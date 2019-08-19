New music including Haim, Vera Blue, Japanese Breakfast and The New Pornographers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Clairo, Hatchie, The Black Keys and Bleached on the show this week, while the retro alternative set traveled back to 1995 to explore some of my favorite singles and albums from that fertile year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields August 6, 2019
- R.E.M.- Driver 8
- Haim- Summer Girl
- Clairo- North
- Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears
- Angel Olsen- All Mirrors
- Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)
- Shura- The Stage
- Vera Blue- The Way That You Love Me
- Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens- Gone
- Lykke Li- Neon
- Japanese Breakfast- Essentially
- Iggy Pop- James Bond
- Bat For Lashes- Feel For You
- Hatchie- Kiss The Stars
- Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
- Banks- Hawaiian Mazes
- Friendly Fires- Run The Wild Flowers
- Fugazi- Target
- Scarce- All Sideways
- PJ Harvey- Long Snake Moan
- Monster Magnet- Negasonic Teenage Warhead
- Soul Asylum- Misery
- The Jayhawks- Blue
- Garbage- Only Happy When It Rains
- Juliana Hatfield- Universal Heart-Beat
- Jennifer Trynin- Better Than Nothing
- Pearl Jam- I Got Id
- Mike Watt- Against The 70’s
- Foals- Black Bull
- The Black Keys- Fire Walk With Me
- White Reaper- Real Long Time
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- This Is The Place
- Sleater-Kinney- Can I Go On
- Bleached- Somebody Dial 911
- Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time
- Clairo- Softly
- Caroline Polachek- Parachute
- The New Pornographers- Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile
- Death Cab For Cutie- Kids In ’99
- DIIV- Skin Game
- Hot Chip- Spell
- Mannequin Pussy- Drunk II
- Ramones- I Wanna Be Sedated
- Black Midi- Bmbmbm
- Thom Yorke- Not The News
- Ringo Sheena- Gamble
- R.E.M.- Überlin
Download today’s episode to your computer