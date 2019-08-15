New music including Angel Olsen, DIIV, Iggy Pop and Lykke Li on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued diving into recent releases from Banks, The Black Keys and Black Midi on the show this week, while the retro alternative set marked the release of Quentin Tarantino’s latest film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” with a block of tunes from the many classic QT soundtracks. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields July 30, 2019

R.E.M.- Stand

DIIV- Skin Game

Iggy Pop- James Bond

Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears

Bat For Lashes- Feel For You

Clairo- Sofia

Lykke Li- Neon

Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens- Gone

Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)

Angel Olsen- All Mirrors

Thom Yorke- Traffic

Metronomy- Walking In The Dark

Sleater-Kinney- The Center Won’t Hold

White Reaper- Real Long Time

Liam Gallagher- Once

Spoon- No Bullets Spent

Death Cab For Cutie- Kids In ’99

(Sandy) Alex G- Hope

Bon Iver- Jelmore

Stealers Wheel- Stuck In The Middle With You

Dick Dale- Miserlou

John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson- Royale With Cheese

Urge Overkill- Girl, You’ll Be A Woman Soon

Santa Esmeralda- Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood

Zamfir- The Lonely Shepherd

Various Artists- You’re My Wicked Life

Shivaree- Goodnight Moon

April March- Chick Habit

David Bowie- Cat People (Putting Out Fire)

José Feliciano- California Dreamin’

The Rolling Stones- Out Of Time

KHJ- KHJ Batman Promotion

Caroline Polachek- Parachute

Banks- Godless

Shura- The Stage

Bleached- I Get What I Need

Mannequin Pussy- Drunk II

Black Midi- Years Ago

!!!- Serbia Drums

Friendly Fires- Run The Wild Flowers

Hot Chip- No God

Hatchie- Secret

Thom Yorke- Runwayaway

Ringo Sheena- Ishiki – Consciously

R.E.M.- Wait (Athens Demo)

