New music including Charli XCX, Bleached, Hot Chip and Thom Yorke on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from The National, Holy Ghost! and The Black Keys on the show this week, while the retro alternative set marked the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with a block of tunes about everyone’s favorite satellite. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields July 23, 2019

R.E.M.- Man On The Moon

Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens- Gone

Christine and the Queens- Feel So Good

Shura- The Stage

Sleater-Kinney- The Center Won’t Hold

Mannequin Pussy- Who You Are

Bleached- Silly Girl

Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)

Banks- Stroke

Caroline Polachek- Door

Thom Yorke- Twist

Hot Chip- Echo

Holy Ghost!- Slow Burn

Barrie- Darjeeling

Clairo- Closer To You

Bon Iver- Faith

(Sandy) Alex G- Hope

Spoon- No Bullets Spent

The National- So Far So Fast

Echo & The Bunnymen- The Killing Moon

David Bowie- Moonage Daydream

Duran Duran- New Moon On Monday

Television- Marquee Moon

The Police- Walking On The Moon

The B-52’s- There’s A Moon In The Sky (Called The Moon)

Talking Heads- Moon Rocks

Ramones- Howling At The Moon (Sha-La-La)

Beck- Blue Moon

Nick Drake- Pink Moon

Beach House- White Moon (iTunes Session Remix)

EL VY- Return To The Moon (Political Song For Didi Bloome to Sing, With Crescendo)

Feist- My Moon My Man

Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time

Hatchie- Her Own Heart

Meg Myers- Running Up That Hill

Black Midi- Speedway

Thom Yorke- Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain)

Big Thief- Jenni

The Black Keys- Walk Across The Water

Ringo Sheena- Tsumi To Batsu – Crime And Punishment

R.E.M.- 1,000,000

