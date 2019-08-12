New music including Charli XCX, Bleached, Hot Chip and Thom Yorke on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from The National, Holy Ghost! and The Black Keys on the show this week, while the retro alternative set marked the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with a block of tunes about everyone’s favorite satellite. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields July 23, 2019
- R.E.M.- Man On The Moon
- Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens- Gone
- Christine and the Queens- Feel So Good
- Shura- The Stage
- Sleater-Kinney- The Center Won’t Hold
- Mannequin Pussy- Who You Are
- Bleached- Silly Girl
- Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)
- Banks- Stroke
- Caroline Polachek- Door
- Thom Yorke- Twist
- Hot Chip- Echo
- Holy Ghost!- Slow Burn
- Barrie- Darjeeling
- Clairo- Closer To You
- Bon Iver- Faith
- (Sandy) Alex G- Hope
- Spoon- No Bullets Spent
- The National- So Far So Fast
- Echo & The Bunnymen- The Killing Moon
- David Bowie- Moonage Daydream
- Duran Duran- New Moon On Monday
- Television- Marquee Moon
- The Police- Walking On The Moon
- The B-52’s- There’s A Moon In The Sky (Called The Moon)
- Talking Heads- Moon Rocks
- Ramones- Howling At The Moon (Sha-La-La)
- Beck- Blue Moon
- Nick Drake- Pink Moon
- Beach House- White Moon (iTunes Session Remix)
- EL VY- Return To The Moon (Political Song For Didi Bloome to Sing, With Crescendo)
- Feist- My Moon My Man
- Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time
- Hatchie- Her Own Heart
- Meg Myers- Running Up That Hill
- Black Midi- Speedway
- Thom Yorke- Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain)
- Big Thief- Jenni
- The Black Keys- Walk Across The Water
- Ringo Sheena- Tsumi To Batsu – Crime And Punishment
- R.E.M.- 1,000,000
