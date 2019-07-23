New music including Thom Yorke, Black Midi, Belle and Sebastian and The Black Keys on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from The National, Hot Chip, Hatchie and Vampire Weekend on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some of my favorite tracks from the standout albums of 1999. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields July 2, 2019

R.E.M.- What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?

Thom Yorke- Traffic

Black Midi- Bmbmbm

Sleater-Kinney- The Future Is Here

Clairo- Closer To You

Muna- Who

Caroline Polachek- Door

The Black Keys- Shine A Little Light

Bleached- Rebound City

Spoon- No Bullets Spent

Belle and Sebastian- Sister Buddha

The National- Where Is Her Head

Big Thief- From

Hot Chip- Spell

Holy Ghost!- Heaven Knows What

Friendly Fires- Silhouettes

Kylie Minogue- Love At First Sight

Róisín Murphy- Incapable

Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)

Nine Inch Nails- No, You Don’t

Muse- Showbiz

Blur- Trimm Trabb

Sigur Rós- Starálfur

Beck- Get Real Paid

Fiona Apple- A Mistake

Supergrass- Mary

Metronomy- Salted Caramel Ice Cream

!!!- Serbia Drums

Shura- Religion (U Can Lay Your Hands On Me)

Yeasayer- 24-Hour Hateful Live!

Alex Cameron- Divorce

White Reaper- Might Be Right

Thom Yorke- Dawn Chorus

Jai Paul- He

Bat For Lashes- Kids In The Dark

Hatchie- Not That Kind

Local Natives- When Am I Gonna Lose You

Phantogram- Into Happiness

Vampire Weekend- My Mistake

Ringo Sheena- Shuukyou – Religion

Susanne Sundfør- Kamikaze

R.E.M.- Summer Turns To High

