New music including Spoon, Friendly Fires, Mark Ronson and Caroline Polachek on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Hot Chip, Holy Ghost! and The National on the show this week, while the retro alternative set honored Philippe Zdar, the late French producer and member of electronic duo Cassius who tragically died in an accident last month at the age of 52, with a block of music he contributed to, both as a producer and as an artist. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields June 25, 2019

R.E.M.- The Ascent Of Man

Friendly Fires- Silhouettes

Holy Ghost!- Heaven Forbid

Hot Chip- Positive

Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)

Hatchie- Keep

Caroline Polachek- Door

Black Midi- 953

!!!- Serbia Drums

Metronomy- Salted Caramel Ice Cream

Spoon- No Bullets Spent

Alex Cameron- Divorce

Frankie Cosmos- Windows

Shura- Religion (U Can Lay Your Hands On Me)

Muna- Number One Fan

Bleached- Kiss You Goodbye

Sleater-Kinney- The Future Is Here

Bat For Lashes- Kids In The Dark

Clairo- Bags

Cassius- Cassius 1999

Chromeo- Needy Girl

Cut Copy- Saturdays

Two Door Cinema Club- What You Know

Phoenix- Lasso

The Rapture- How Deep Is Your Love?

Justice- Safe And Sound

Cassius- Action (feat. Cat Power and Mike D)

Franz Ferdinand- Feel The Love Go

Róisín Murphy- Incapable

Jai Paul- He

Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time

Bon Iver- U (Man Like)

Vampire Weekend- Jerusalem, New York, Berlin

The National- Oblivions

Big Thief- Jenni

(Sandy) Alex G- Gretel

Local Natives- Megaton Mile

Lush- Ciao!

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Rattling Rose

Liam Gallagher- Shockwave

White Reaper- Might Be Right

Radiohead- Airbag

Yeasayer- Crack A Smile

Phantogram- Into Happiness

Ringo Sheena- Honnou – Instinct

R.E.M.- Me, Marlon Brando, Marlon Brando And I

