New music including Shura, Muna, The Raconteurs and Of Monsters And Men on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Big Thief, Yeasayer, The National and Vampire Weekend on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set took a turn into the dark, twisted world of industrial music, inspired by this recent Pitchfork list highlighting their picks for the 33 best industrial albums of all time. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields June 18, 2019

R.E.M.- Animal

Shura- Religion (U Can Lay Your Hands On Me)

Muna- Number One Fan

Róisín Murphy- Incapable

Sleater-Kinney- The Future Is Here

Clairo- Bags

Bat For Lashes- Kids In The Dark

Radiohead- Nude

Big Thief- Jenni

Julien Baker- Red Door

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Sail On

Liam Gallagher- Shockwave

The Raconteurs- Bored And Razed

Of Monsters And Men- Alligator

White Reaper- Might Be Right

Bleached- Kiss You Goodbye

Jai Paul- He

Tei Shi- A Kiss Goodbye

Billie Eilish- All The Good Girls Go To Hell

Death Grips- I’ve Seen Footage

KMFDM- Naive

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult- A Daisy Chain 4 Satan

Ministry- Stigmata

Nine Inch Nails- Sin

Skinny Puppy- Tormentor

Nitzer Ebb- Join In The Chant

Front 242- Headhunter V3.0

Swans- A Screw (Holy Money)

Cabaret Voltaire- Spread The Virus

Throbbing Gristle- What A Day

Hot Chip- Melody Of Love

Metronomy- Lately

Jai Paul- Str8 Outta Mumbai

(Sandy) Alex G- Gretel

Yeasayer- People I Loved

Phantogram- Into Happiness

The National- I Am Easy To Find

Bon Iver- Hey, Ma

Vampire Weekend- Flower Moon (feat. Steve Lacy)

Ringo Sheena- Yokushitsu – Bathroom

Hatchie- Obsessed

Lower Dens- Young Republicans

Radiohead- Lift

R.E.M.- Shaking Through

