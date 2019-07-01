New music including Shura, Muna, The Raconteurs and Of Monsters And Men on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Big Thief, Yeasayer, The National and Vampire Weekend on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set took a turn into the dark, twisted world of industrial music, inspired by this recent Pitchfork list highlighting their picks for the 33 best industrial albums of all time. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields June 18, 2019
- R.E.M.- Animal
- Shura- Religion (U Can Lay Your Hands On Me)
- Muna- Number One Fan
- Róisín Murphy- Incapable
- Sleater-Kinney- The Future Is Here
- Clairo- Bags
- Bat For Lashes- Kids In The Dark
- Radiohead- Nude
- Big Thief- Jenni
- Julien Baker- Red Door
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Sail On
- Liam Gallagher- Shockwave
- The Raconteurs- Bored And Razed
- Of Monsters And Men- Alligator
- White Reaper- Might Be Right
- Bleached- Kiss You Goodbye
- Jai Paul- He
- Tei Shi- A Kiss Goodbye
- Billie Eilish- All The Good Girls Go To Hell
- Death Grips- I’ve Seen Footage
- KMFDM- Naive
- My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult- A Daisy Chain 4 Satan
- Ministry- Stigmata
- Nine Inch Nails- Sin
- Skinny Puppy- Tormentor
- Nitzer Ebb- Join In The Chant
- Front 242- Headhunter V3.0
- Swans- A Screw (Holy Money)
- Cabaret Voltaire- Spread The Virus
- Throbbing Gristle- What A Day
- Hot Chip- Melody Of Love
- Metronomy- Lately
- Jai Paul- Str8 Outta Mumbai
- (Sandy) Alex G- Gretel
- Yeasayer- People I Loved
- Phantogram- Into Happiness
- The National- I Am Easy To Find
- Bon Iver- Hey, Ma
- Vampire Weekend- Flower Moon (feat. Steve Lacy)
- Ringo Sheena- Yokushitsu – Bathroom
- Hatchie- Obsessed
- Lower Dens- Young Republicans
- Radiohead- Lift
- R.E.M.- Shaking Through
