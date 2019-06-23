New music including Bat For Lashes, Tei Shi, Roisin Murphy and Liam Gallagher on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent albums from Big Thief, The National and Charly Bliss on the show this week, and I checked out highlights from the recent massive leak of Radiohead’s “OK Computer” sessions that has now been officially released by the band. The retro alternative set jumped back to 1997 for a block of tunes that would have been contemporaneous with Radiohead’s third album. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields June 11, 2019

  • R.E.M.- Begin The Begin
  • Radiohead- Lift
  • Jai Paul- Desert River (Unfinished)
  • !!!- Off The Grid
  • Bat For Lashes- Kids In The Dark
  • Tei Shi- A Kiss Goodbye
  • Róisín Murphy- Incapable
  • Hot Chip- Melody Of Love
  • Metronomy- Lately
  • (Sandy) Alex G- Gretel
  • Liam Gallagher- Shockwave
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Rattling Rose
  • The Black Keys- Go
  • Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time
  • Billie Eilish- My Strange Addiction
  • Clairo- Bags
  • Radiohead- Nude
  • The National- Hey Rosey
  • Bon Iver- Hey, Ma
  • Mansun- She Makes My Nose Bleed
  • Ween- The Golden Eel
  • Primal Scream- Kowalski
  • U2- Mofo
  • Blur- M.O.R.
  • Spiritualized- Electricity
  • The Verve- Weeping Willow
  • Björk- Unravel
  • Sleater-Kinney- Hurry On Home
  • Bleached- Kiss You Goodbye
  • White Reaper- Might Be Right
  • Radiohead- Attention
  • JARV IS…- Must I Evolve?
  • Jai Paul- He
  • Neko Case- Bad Luck
  • Charly Bliss- Blown To Bits
  • Lower Dens- Young Republicans
  • Big Thief- Betsy
  • Vampire Weekend- We Belong Together (feat. Danielle Haim)
  • Phantogram- Into Happiness
  • Hatchie- Obsessed
  • R.E.M.- Untitled

