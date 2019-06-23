New music including Bat For Lashes, Tei Shi, Roisin Murphy and Liam Gallagher on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent albums from Big Thief, The National and Charly Bliss on the show this week, and I checked out highlights from the recent massive leak of Radiohead’s “OK Computer” sessions that has now been officially released by the band. The retro alternative set jumped back to 1997 for a block of tunes that would have been contemporaneous with Radiohead’s third album. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields June 11, 2019

R.E.M.- Begin The Begin

Radiohead- Lift

Jai Paul- Desert River (Unfinished)

!!!- Off The Grid

Bat For Lashes- Kids In The Dark

Tei Shi- A Kiss Goodbye

Róisín Murphy- Incapable

Hot Chip- Melody Of Love

Metronomy- Lately

(Sandy) Alex G- Gretel

Liam Gallagher- Shockwave

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Rattling Rose

The Black Keys- Go

Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time

Billie Eilish- My Strange Addiction

Clairo- Bags

Radiohead- Nude

The National- Hey Rosey

Bon Iver- Hey, Ma

Mansun- She Makes My Nose Bleed

Ween- The Golden Eel

Primal Scream- Kowalski

U2- Mofo

Blur- M.O.R.

Spiritualized- Electricity

The Verve- Weeping Willow

Björk- Unravel

Sleater-Kinney- Hurry On Home

Bleached- Kiss You Goodbye

White Reaper- Might Be Right

Radiohead- Attention

JARV IS…- Must I Evolve?

Jai Paul- He

Neko Case- Bad Luck

Charly Bliss- Blown To Bits

Lower Dens- Young Republicans

Big Thief- Betsy

Vampire Weekend- We Belong Together (feat. Danielle Haim)

Phantogram- Into Happiness

Hatchie- Obsessed

R.E.M.- Untitled

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”