New music including Jai Paul, Bon Iver, Sleater-Kinney and White Reaper on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Big Thief, The National and Charly Bliss on the show this week, while the retro alternative set honored psychedelic rock icon Roky Erickson of The 13th Floor Elevators, who passed away at 71 earlier this month. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields June 4, 2019
- R.E.M.- I Walked With A Zombie
- Jai Paul- He
- Bon Iver- Hey, Ma
- Hot Chip- Melody Of Love
- White Reaper- Might Be Right
- The Black Keys- Go
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Rattling Rose
- Sleater-Kinney- Hurry On Home
- Lower Dens- Young Republicans
- Phantogram- Into Happiness
- Metronomy- Lately
- !!!- Off The Grid
- Jai Paul- Str8 Outta Mumbai
- Clairo- Bags
- Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time
- Billie Eilish- I Love You
- Big Thief- Orange
- Aldous Harding- Treasure
- Vampire Weekend- Rich Man
- The National- The Pull Of You
- Local Natives- Gulf Shores
- The Spades- We Sell Soul
- 13th Floor Elevators- You’re Gonna Miss Me
- 13th Floor Elevators- Tried To Hide
- 13th Floor Elevators- She Lives (In A Time Of Her Own)
- Roky Erickson & Bleib Alien- Red Temple Prayer (Two Headed Dog)
- Roky Erickson- Starry Eyes
- Roky Erickson- If You Have Ghosts
- The Jesus & Mary Chain- Reverberation
- Primal Scream- Slip Inside This House
- John Wesley Harding- If You Have Ghosts
- Bon Iver- U (Man Like)
- Jai Paul- Do You Love Her Now
- Banks- Gimme
- Charly Bliss- Camera
- Bleached- Hard To Kill
- Miya Folick- Malibu Barbie
- Holy Ghost!- Epton On Broadway (Part I)
- !!!- UR Paranoid
- JARV IS…- Must I Evolve?
- Interpol- Real Life
- Hatchie- Obsessed
- Maggie Rogers- The Knife
- Jenny Lewis- Do Si Do
- R.E.M.- Femme Fatale
