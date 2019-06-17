New music including Jai Paul, Bon Iver, Sleater-Kinney and White Reaper on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Big Thief, The National and Charly Bliss on the show this week, while the retro alternative set honored psychedelic rock icon Roky Erickson of The 13th Floor Elevators, who passed away at 71 earlier this month. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields June 4, 2019

R.E.M.- I Walked With A Zombie

Jai Paul- He

Bon Iver- Hey, Ma

Hot Chip- Melody Of Love

White Reaper- Might Be Right

The Black Keys- Go

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Rattling Rose

Sleater-Kinney- Hurry On Home

Lower Dens- Young Republicans

Phantogram- Into Happiness

Metronomy- Lately

!!!- Off The Grid

Jai Paul- Str8 Outta Mumbai

Clairo- Bags

Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time

Billie Eilish- I Love You

Big Thief- Orange

Aldous Harding- Treasure

Vampire Weekend- Rich Man

The National- The Pull Of You

Local Natives- Gulf Shores

The Spades- We Sell Soul

13th Floor Elevators- You’re Gonna Miss Me

13th Floor Elevators- Tried To Hide

13th Floor Elevators- She Lives (In A Time Of Her Own)

Roky Erickson & Bleib Alien- Red Temple Prayer (Two Headed Dog)

Roky Erickson- Starry Eyes

Roky Erickson- If You Have Ghosts

The Jesus & Mary Chain- Reverberation

Primal Scream- Slip Inside This House

John Wesley Harding- If You Have Ghosts

Bon Iver- U (Man Like)

Jai Paul- Do You Love Her Now

Banks- Gimme

Charly Bliss- Camera

Bleached- Hard To Kill

Miya Folick- Malibu Barbie

Holy Ghost!- Epton On Broadway (Part I)

!!!- UR Paranoid

JARV IS…- Must I Evolve?

Interpol- Real Life

Hatchie- Obsessed

Maggie Rogers- The Knife

Jenny Lewis- Do Si Do

R.E.M.- Femme Fatale

