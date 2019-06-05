New music including Clairo, Miya Folick, Morrissey and Yeasayer on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued digging into recent releases from The National, Vampire Weekend, Local Natives and Charly Bliss on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on jangly indie-pop bands from the ’80s until now, inspired by Pitchfork’s recent Sunday Review of Felt’s 1986 classic “Forever Breathes The Lonely Word.”

Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 28, 2019

R.E.M.- Mr. Richards (Live at the Olympia)

Clairo- Bags

Miya Folick- Malibu Barbie

Hatchie- Obsessed

The National- Roman Holiday

The War On Drugs- Pain

The Black Keys- Go

Morrissey- Morning Starship

Interpol- No Big Deal

The Raconteurs- Help Me Stranger

Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time

Dum Dum Girls- Rimbaud Eyes

Bleached- Hard To Kill

JARV IS…- Must I Evolve?

The Chemical Brothers- The Universe Sent Me

Rammstein- Radio

Banks- Gimme

Vera Blue- All The Pretty Girls

Billie Eilish- When The Party’s Over

Felt- Rain Of Crystal Spires

The Go-Betweens- Streets Of Your Town

Josef K- Sorry For Laughing

Orange Juice- Falling And Laughing

The Field Mice- Sensitive

The Pastels- Nothing To Be Done

The Clientele- Since K Got Over Me

Belle and Sebastian- A Century Of Fakers

Camera Obscura- French Navy

The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart- Everything With You

Local Natives- Someday Now

Broken Social Scene- Can’t Find My Heart

DIIV- Doused

Mark Ronson- Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)

Holy Ghost!- Do This

Yeasayer- Ecstatic Baby

Big Thief- Strange

Weyes Blood- Picture Me Better

Nilüfer Yanya- Heat Rises

Charly Bliss- Bleach

Jenny Lewis- Red Bull & Hennessy

Vampire Weekend- Stranger

R.E.M.- Falls To Climb

