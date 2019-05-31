New music including JARV IS…, Lana Del Rey, Hatchie and Rammstein on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Interpol, Charly Bliss, The National and The Chemical Brothers on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured a deep dive into some of my favorite lesser-known, semi-obscure and totally forgotten Britpop bands from the mid-’90s through the early ’00s. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 21, 2019

  • R.E.M.- Mine Smell Like Honey
  • JARV IS…- Must I Evolve?
  • The National- Rylan
  • Local Natives- Gulf Shores
  • Hatchie- Obsessed
  • Charly Bliss- Young Enough
  • Tacocat- The Joke Of Life
  • Rammstein- Deutschland
  • The Black Keys- Go
  • Interpol- Thrones
  • Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time
  • Bleached- Hard To Kill
  • Mark Ronson- Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
  • Holy Ghost!- Do This
  • Banks- Gimme
  • Billie Eilish- My Strange Addiction
  • Nilüfer Yanya- Monsters Under The Bed
  • Lush- Last Night
  • Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Read My Mind
  • Puressence- Sharpen Up The Knives
  • Bernard Butler- Not Alone
  • Hurricane #1- Step Into My World
  • Gene- Olympian
  • Embrace- My Weakness Is None Of Your Business
  • The Boo Radleys- Comb Your Hair
  • Delays- Valentine
  • Haven- Let It Live
  • Bis- Detour
  • Mansun- Being A Girl
  • Manic Street Preachers- 4st 7lb
  • Vampire Weekend- Sympathy
  • The National- Quiet Light
  • Big Thief- Open Desert
  • Black Midi- Talking Heads
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Black Star Dancing
  • Holly Herndon- Swim
  • The Chemical Brothers- Gravity Drops
  • Friendly Fires- Lack Of Love
  • Weyes Blood- Andromeda
  • Jenny Lewis- On The Line
  • R.E.M.- She Just Wants To Be

