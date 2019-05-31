New music including JARV IS…, Lana Del Rey, Hatchie and Rammstein on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Interpol, Charly Bliss, The National and The Chemical Brothers on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured a deep dive into some of my favorite lesser-known, semi-obscure and totally forgotten Britpop bands from the mid-’90s through the early ’00s. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 21, 2019

R.E.M.- Mine Smell Like Honey

JARV IS…- Must I Evolve?

The National- Rylan

Local Natives- Gulf Shores

Hatchie- Obsessed

Charly Bliss- Young Enough

Tacocat- The Joke Of Life

Rammstein- Deutschland

The Black Keys- Go

Interpol- Thrones

Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time

Bleached- Hard To Kill

Mark Ronson- Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)

Holy Ghost!- Do This

Banks- Gimme

Billie Eilish- My Strange Addiction

Nilüfer Yanya- Monsters Under The Bed

Lush- Last Night

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Read My Mind

Puressence- Sharpen Up The Knives

Bernard Butler- Not Alone

Hurricane #1- Step Into My World

Gene- Olympian

Embrace- My Weakness Is None Of Your Business

The Boo Radleys- Comb Your Hair

Delays- Valentine

Haven- Let It Live

Bis- Detour

Mansun- Being A Girl

Manic Street Preachers- 4st 7lb

Vampire Weekend- Sympathy

The National- Quiet Light

Big Thief- Open Desert

Black Midi- Talking Heads

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Black Star Dancing

Holly Herndon- Swim

The Chemical Brothers- Gravity Drops

Friendly Fires- Lack Of Love

Weyes Blood- Andromeda

Jenny Lewis- On The Line

R.E.M.- She Just Wants To Be

