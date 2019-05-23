New music including Charly Bliss, Tacocat, Holly Herndon and The Chemical Brothers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent albums from Jenny Lewis, Big Thief, Vampire Weekend and Billie Eilish on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to 1989 for a block of mostly forgotten modern rock radio hits. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields May 14, 2019
- R.E.M.- Electron Blue
- Charly Bliss- Capacity
- Bleached- Hard To Kill
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Read My Mind
- Vampire Weekend- Hold You Now (feat. Danielle Haim)
- The National- Hairpin Turns
- Jenny Lewis- Taffy
- Big Thief- Century
- Aldous Harding- The Barrel
- FKA Twigs- Cellophane
- Holy Ghost!- Do This
- Holly Herndon- Frontier
- The Chemical Brothers- Catch Me I’m Falling
- M.I.A.- Borders
- Black Midi- Talking Heads
- Hot Chip- Hungry Child
- Friendly Fires- Lack Of Love
- Local Natives- Megaton Mile
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Black Star Dancing
- Goodbye Mr Mackenzie- Goodbye Mr Mackenzie
- Tin Machine- Under The God
- Flesh For Lulu- Decline And Fall
- Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians- Madonna Of The Wasps
- Guadalcanal Diary- Always Saturday
- The Connells- Something To Say
- Swans- Saved
- Scott Walker- Patriot (A Single)
- Talk Talk- New Grass
- Weyes Blood- A Lot’s Gonna Change
- Nilüfer Yanya- Safety Net
- Vera Blue- All The Pretty Girls
- Tacocat- Grains Of Salt
- Hatchie- Stay With Me
- Holly Herndon- Alienation
- Banks- Gimme
- Billie Eilish- You Should See Me In A Crown
- The Darling Buds- Crystal Clear
- Mark Ronson- Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
- Vampire Weekend- How Long?
- R.E.M.- Nightswimming
