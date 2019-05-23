New music including Charly Bliss, Tacocat, Holly Herndon and The Chemical Brothers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent albums from Jenny Lewis, Big Thief, Vampire Weekend and Billie Eilish on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to 1989 for a block of mostly forgotten modern rock radio hits. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 14, 2019

  • R.E.M.- Electron Blue
  • Charly Bliss- Capacity
  • Bleached- Hard To Kill
  • Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Read My Mind
  • Vampire Weekend- Hold You Now (feat. Danielle Haim)
  • The National- Hairpin Turns
  • Jenny Lewis- Taffy
  • Big Thief- Century
  • Aldous Harding- The Barrel
  • FKA Twigs- Cellophane
  • Holy Ghost!- Do This
  • Holly Herndon- Frontier
  • The Chemical Brothers- Catch Me I’m Falling
  • M.I.A.- Borders
  • Black Midi- Talking Heads
  • Hot Chip- Hungry Child
  • Friendly Fires- Lack Of Love
  • Local Natives- Megaton Mile
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Black Star Dancing
  • Goodbye Mr Mackenzie- Goodbye Mr Mackenzie
  • Tin Machine- Under The God
  • Flesh For Lulu- Decline And Fall
  • Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians- Madonna Of The Wasps
  • Guadalcanal Diary- Always Saturday
  • The Connells- Something To Say
  • Swans- Saved
  • Scott Walker- Patriot (A Single)
  • Talk Talk- New Grass
  • Weyes Blood- A Lot’s Gonna Change
  • Nilüfer Yanya- Safety Net
  • Vera Blue- All The Pretty Girls
  • Tacocat- Grains Of Salt
  • Hatchie- Stay With Me
  • Holly Herndon- Alienation
  • Banks- Gimme
  • Billie Eilish- You Should See Me In A Crown
  • The Darling Buds- Crystal Clear
  • Mark Ronson- Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
  • Vampire Weekend- How Long?
  • R.E.M.- Nightswimming

