New music including Charly Bliss, Tacocat, Holly Herndon and The Chemical Brothers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent albums from Jenny Lewis, Big Thief, Vampire Weekend and Billie Eilish on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to 1989 for a block of mostly forgotten modern rock radio hits. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 14, 2019

R.E.M.- Electron Blue

Charly Bliss- Capacity

Bleached- Hard To Kill

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Read My Mind

Vampire Weekend- Hold You Now (feat. Danielle Haim)

The National- Hairpin Turns

Jenny Lewis- Taffy

Big Thief- Century

Aldous Harding- The Barrel

FKA Twigs- Cellophane

Holy Ghost!- Do This

Holly Herndon- Frontier

The Chemical Brothers- Catch Me I’m Falling

M.I.A.- Borders

Black Midi- Talking Heads

Hot Chip- Hungry Child

Friendly Fires- Lack Of Love

Local Natives- Megaton Mile

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Black Star Dancing

Goodbye Mr Mackenzie- Goodbye Mr Mackenzie

Tin Machine- Under The God

Flesh For Lulu- Decline And Fall

Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians- Madonna Of The Wasps

Guadalcanal Diary- Always Saturday

The Connells- Something To Say

Swans- Saved

Scott Walker- Patriot (A Single)

Talk Talk- New Grass

Weyes Blood- A Lot’s Gonna Change

Nilüfer Yanya- Safety Net

Vera Blue- All The Pretty Girls

Tacocat- Grains Of Salt

Hatchie- Stay With Me

Holly Herndon- Alienation

Banks- Gimme

Billie Eilish- You Should See Me In A Crown

The Darling Buds- Crystal Clear

Mark Ronson- Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)

Vampire Weekend- How Long?

R.E.M.- Nightswimming

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”