New music including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Vampire Weekend, Big Thief and The National on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Local Natives, Billie Eilish and Jenny Lewis on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to 1991 for a block of tunes that all appeared on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 7, 2019

R.E.M.- Feeling Gravitys Pull

Vampire Weekend- Married In A Gold Rush (feat. Danielle Haim)

Big Thief- Contact

The National- Hairpin Turns

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Black Star Dancing

The Chemical Brothers- The Universe Sent Me (feat. Aurora)

Friendly Fires- Lack Of Love

Holly Herndon- Frontier

FKA Twigs- Cellophane

Black Midi- Talking Heads

Bleached- Hard To Kill

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Read My Mind

The Black Keys- Eagle Birds

Vera Blue- All The Pretty Girls

Banks- Gimme

Billie Eilish- Xanny

Local Natives- Shy

Beck- Saw Lightning

Tame Impala- Borderline

School Of Fish- 3 Strange Days

The Sisters Of Mercy- Detonation Boulevard

The Mission UK- Hands Across The Ocean

Kitchens Of Distinction- Quick As Rainbows

The House Of Love- Marble

Richard Thompson- I Feel So Good

The Charlatans UK- Then

Enigma- Sadeness (Part 1) [Radio Edit]

Enya- Caribbean Blue

Curve- Coast Is Clear

The Darling Buds- It Makes No Difference

Kirsty MacColl- Walking Down Madison

Holy Ghost!- Do This

Georgia- About Work The Dancefloor (Edit)

Hot Chip- Hungry Child

Vampire Weekend- Bambina

Nilüfer Yanya- Baby Blu

Maggie Rogers- On + Off

Hatchie- Stay With Me

Jenny Lewis- Hollywood Lawn

Weyes Blood- Wild Time

R.E.M.- King Of Comedy

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”