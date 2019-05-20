New music including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Vampire Weekend, Big Thief and The National on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Local Natives, Billie Eilish and Jenny Lewis on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to 1991 for a block of tunes that all appeared on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
- R.E.M.- Feeling Gravitys Pull
- Vampire Weekend- Married In A Gold Rush (feat. Danielle Haim)
- Big Thief- Contact
- The National- Hairpin Turns
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Black Star Dancing
- The Chemical Brothers- The Universe Sent Me (feat. Aurora)
- Friendly Fires- Lack Of Love
- Holly Herndon- Frontier
- FKA Twigs- Cellophane
- Black Midi- Talking Heads
- Bleached- Hard To Kill
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Read My Mind
- The Black Keys- Eagle Birds
- Vera Blue- All The Pretty Girls
- Banks- Gimme
- Billie Eilish- Xanny
- Local Natives- Shy
- Beck- Saw Lightning
- Tame Impala- Borderline
- School Of Fish- 3 Strange Days
- The Sisters Of Mercy- Detonation Boulevard
- The Mission UK- Hands Across The Ocean
- Kitchens Of Distinction- Quick As Rainbows
- The House Of Love- Marble
- Richard Thompson- I Feel So Good
- The Charlatans UK- Then
- Enigma- Sadeness (Part 1) [Radio Edit]
- Enya- Caribbean Blue
- Curve- Coast Is Clear
- The Darling Buds- It Makes No Difference
- Kirsty MacColl- Walking Down Madison
- Holy Ghost!- Do This
- Georgia- About Work The Dancefloor (Edit)
- Hot Chip- Hungry Child
- Vampire Weekend- Bambina
- Nilüfer Yanya- Baby Blu
- Maggie Rogers- On + Off
- Hatchie- Stay With Me
- Jenny Lewis- Hollywood Lawn
- Weyes Blood- Wild Time
- R.E.M.- King Of Comedy
