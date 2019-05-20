New music including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Vampire Weekend, Big Thief and The National on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Local Natives, Billie Eilish and Jenny Lewis on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to 1991 for a block of tunes that all appeared on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 7, 2019

  • R.E.M.- Feeling Gravitys Pull
  • Vampire Weekend- Married In A Gold Rush (feat. Danielle Haim)
  • Big Thief- Contact
  • The National- Hairpin Turns
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Black Star Dancing
  • The Chemical Brothers- The Universe Sent Me (feat. Aurora)
  • Friendly Fires- Lack Of Love
  • Holly Herndon- Frontier
  • FKA Twigs- Cellophane
  • Black Midi- Talking Heads
  • Bleached- Hard To Kill
  • Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Read My Mind
  • The Black Keys- Eagle Birds
  • Vera Blue- All The Pretty Girls
  • Banks- Gimme
  • Billie Eilish- Xanny
  • Local Natives- Shy
  • Beck- Saw Lightning
  • Tame Impala- Borderline
  • School Of Fish- 3 Strange Days
  • The Sisters Of Mercy- Detonation Boulevard
  • The Mission UK- Hands Across The Ocean
  • Kitchens Of Distinction- Quick As Rainbows
  • The House Of Love- Marble
  • Richard Thompson- I Feel So Good
  • The Charlatans UK- Then
  • Enigma- Sadeness (Part 1) [Radio Edit]
  • Enya- Caribbean Blue
  • Curve- Coast Is Clear
  • The Darling Buds- It Makes No Difference
  • Kirsty MacColl- Walking Down Madison
  • Holy Ghost!- Do This
  • Georgia- About Work The Dancefloor (Edit)
  • Hot Chip- Hungry Child
  • Vampire Weekend- Bambina
  • Nilüfer Yanya- Baby Blu
  • Maggie Rogers- On + Off
  • Hatchie- Stay With Me
  • Jenny Lewis- Hollywood Lawn
  • Weyes Blood- Wild Time
  • R.E.M.- King Of Comedy

