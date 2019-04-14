New music including Hot Chip, Middle Kids, Courtney Barnett and Holy Ghost! on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent standout albums from Foals, Weyes Blood, Billie Eilish and Karen O and Danger Mouse on the show this week, while the retro alternative set remembered Kurt Cobain on the 25th anniversary of his death with a block of songs from 1991, the year of Nirvana’s breakthrough album “Nevermind.” Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields April 9, 2019

R.E.M.- Welcome To The Occupation

Hot Chip- Hungry Child

Holy Ghost!- Escape From Los Angeles

Operators- Faithless

Vampire Weekend- This Life

The National- Light Years

Big Thief- Cattails

Middle Kids- Real Thing

Interpol- The Weekend

Foals- Cafe D’Athens

Billie Eilish- All The Good Girls Go To Hell

Maggie Rogers- Burning

Sharon Van Etten- Seventeen

Weyes Blood- A Lot’s Gonna Change

Jenny Lewis- Little White Dove

Nilüfer Yanya- Angels

Scott Walker- Thanks For Chicago Mr. James

Talk Talk- Eden

Nirvana- Come As You Are

Smashing Pumpkins- I Am One

Pixies- Head On

My Bloody Valentine- Come In Alone

Teenage Fanclub- Is This Music?

Blur- There’s No Other Way

Nirvana- Love Buzz

Primal Scream- Movin’ On Up

U2- Ultraviolet (Light My Way)

Pearl Jam- Once

Soundgarden- Rusty Cage

Nirvana- Lounge Act

Sky Ferreira- Downhill Lullaby

Karen O and Danger Mouse- Reveries

The Japanese House- Maybe You’re The Reason

Georgia- About Work The Dancefloor (Edit)

Holly Herndon- Eternal

Black Midi- Crow’s Perch

Courtney Barnett- Everybody Here Hates You

Vampire Weekend- Unbearably White

Tame Impala- Patience

The Black Keys- Lo/Hi

Modest Mouse- Poison The Well

R.E.M.- Electrolite

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”