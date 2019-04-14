New music including Hot Chip, Middle Kids, Courtney Barnett and Holy Ghost! on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent standout albums from Foals, Weyes Blood, Billie Eilish and Karen O and Danger Mouse on the show this week, while the retro alternative set remembered Kurt Cobain on the 25th anniversary of his death with a block of songs from 1991, the year of Nirvana’s breakthrough album “Nevermind.” Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields April 9, 2019

  • R.E.M.- Welcome To The Occupation
  • Hot Chip- Hungry Child
  • Holy Ghost!- Escape From Los Angeles
  • Operators- Faithless
  • Vampire Weekend- This Life
  • The National- Light Years
  • Big Thief- Cattails
  • Middle Kids- Real Thing
  • Interpol- The Weekend
  • Foals- Cafe D’Athens
  • Billie Eilish- All The Good Girls Go To Hell
  • Maggie Rogers- Burning
  • Sharon Van Etten- Seventeen
  • Weyes Blood- A Lot’s Gonna Change
  • Jenny Lewis- Little White Dove
  • Nilüfer Yanya- Angels
  • Scott Walker- Thanks For Chicago Mr. James
  • Talk Talk- Eden
  • Nirvana- Come As You Are
  • Smashing Pumpkins- I Am One
  • Pixies- Head On
  • My Bloody Valentine- Come In Alone
  • Teenage Fanclub- Is This Music?
  • Blur- There’s No Other Way
  • Nirvana- Love Buzz
  • Primal Scream- Movin’ On Up
  • U2- Ultraviolet (Light My Way)
  • Pearl Jam- Once
  • Soundgarden- Rusty Cage
  • Nirvana- Lounge Act
  • Sky Ferreira- Downhill Lullaby
  • Karen O and Danger Mouse- Reveries
  • The Japanese House- Maybe You’re The Reason
  • Georgia- About Work The Dancefloor (Edit)
  • Holly Herndon- Eternal
  • Black Midi- Crow’s Perch
  • Courtney Barnett- Everybody Here Hates You
  • Vampire Weekend- Unbearably White
  • Tame Impala- Patience
  • The Black Keys- Lo/Hi
  • Modest Mouse- Poison The Well
  • R.E.M.- Electrolite

