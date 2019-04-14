New music including Hot Chip, Middle Kids, Courtney Barnett and Holy Ghost! on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent standout albums from Foals, Weyes Blood, Billie Eilish and Karen O and Danger Mouse on the show this week, while the retro alternative set remembered Kurt Cobain on the 25th anniversary of his death with a block of songs from 1991, the year of Nirvana’s breakthrough album “Nevermind.” Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields April 9, 2019
- R.E.M.- Welcome To The Occupation
- Hot Chip- Hungry Child
- Holy Ghost!- Escape From Los Angeles
- Operators- Faithless
- Vampire Weekend- This Life
- The National- Light Years
- Big Thief- Cattails
- Middle Kids- Real Thing
- Interpol- The Weekend
- Foals- Cafe D’Athens
- Billie Eilish- All The Good Girls Go To Hell
- Maggie Rogers- Burning
- Sharon Van Etten- Seventeen
- Weyes Blood- A Lot’s Gonna Change
- Jenny Lewis- Little White Dove
- Nilüfer Yanya- Angels
- Scott Walker- Thanks For Chicago Mr. James
- Talk Talk- Eden
- Nirvana- Come As You Are
- Smashing Pumpkins- I Am One
- Pixies- Head On
- My Bloody Valentine- Come In Alone
- Teenage Fanclub- Is This Music?
- Blur- There’s No Other Way
- Nirvana- Love Buzz
- Primal Scream- Movin’ On Up
- U2- Ultraviolet (Light My Way)
- Pearl Jam- Once
- Soundgarden- Rusty Cage
- Nirvana- Lounge Act
- Sky Ferreira- Downhill Lullaby
- Karen O and Danger Mouse- Reveries
- The Japanese House- Maybe You’re The Reason
- Georgia- About Work The Dancefloor (Edit)
- Holly Herndon- Eternal
- Black Midi- Crow’s Perch
- Courtney Barnett- Everybody Here Hates You
- Vampire Weekend- Unbearably White
- Tame Impala- Patience
- The Black Keys- Lo/Hi
- Modest Mouse- Poison The Well
- R.E.M.- Electrolite
Download today’s episode to your computer