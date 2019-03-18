New music including The National, Arcade Fire, Local Natives and Weyes Blood on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

The music release schedule really kicked into gear over the last week, as I debuted new tracks from Shura, Holly Herndon, M83 and The Chemical Brothers on the show, while the retro alternative set focused on classic tracks from the year 1986. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields March 12, 2019

R.E.M.- Near Wild Heaven

The National- You Had Your Soul With You

Arcade Fire- Baby Mine

Vampire Weekend- Sunflower (feat. Steve Lacy)

Local Natives- When Am I Gonna Lose You

Weyes Blood- Everyday

Sharon Van Etten- No One’s Easy To Love

Shura- BKLYNLDN

Marshmello- Here With Me (feat. Chvrches)

Gesaffelstein- So Bad (feat. Haim)

Holly Herndon- Eternal

Ladytron- You’ve Changed

M83- Karl

Karen O and Danger Mouse- Turn The Light

Nilüfer Yanya- Tears

The Japanese House- Everybody Hates Me

The Chemical Brothers- We’ve Got To Try

Chromatics- Time Rider

Sigrid- Basic

Talk Talk- Happiness Is Easy

David Sylvian- Taking The Veil

Cocteau Twins- Feet-Like Fins

The Smiths- The Queen Is Dead

Siouxsie & The Banshees- Cannons

Concrete Blonde- Still In Hollywood

Hüsker Dü- Don’t Want To Know If You Are Lonely

Iggy Pop- Isolation

A-ha- I’ve Been Losing You

The The- Infected

The Black Keys- Lo/Hi

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- In The Capital

Local Natives- Café Amarillo

Big Thief- UFOF

Jenny Lewis- Heads Gonna Roll

Maggie Rogers- Back In My Body

Foals- In Degrees

Methyl Ethel- Trip The Mains

Hatchie- Without A Blush

Vampire Weekend- Big Blue

R.E.M.- Departure

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”