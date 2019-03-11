New music including Big Thief, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Japanese House and Clinic on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into new releases from Methyl Ethel, Health and Ladytron on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to the late ’90s for a block of big beat-era electronica in honor of The Prodigy’s Keith Flint, who died last week at the age of 49. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

R.E.M.- Life And How To Live It

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- In The Capital

Nilüfer Yanya- Tears

The Japanese House- You Seemed So Happy

Big Thief- UFOF

Better Oblivion Community Center- Dylan Thomas

Sharon Van Etten- Seventeen

Talk Talk- I Don’t Believe In You

Talk Talk- Time It’s Time

Radiohead- Daydreaming

LCD Soundsystem- American Dream (Live)

Chromatics- Time Rider

Ladytron- Figurine

Billie Eilish- Wish You Were Gay

Lana Del Rey- West Coast

Maggie Rogers- Past Life

Foals- Sunday

Primal Scream- Kill All Hippies

The Prodigy- Firestarter

The Chemical Brothers- Leave Home

Fatboy Slim- Right Here, Right Now

The Crystal Method- Keep Hope Alive

Basement Jaxx- Where’s Your Head At

The Prodigy- Breathe

Moby- Bodyrock

Daft Punk- Revolution 909

Underworld- Push Upstairs

Orbital- Halcyon (7″ Version)

The Prodigy- Fuel My Fire

Clinic- Rubber Bullets

Methyl Ethel- Hip Horror

Health- Decimation

The Japanese House- Follow My Girl

Hatchie- Without A Blush

Alice Merton- Learn To Live

R.E.M.- Perfect Circle

