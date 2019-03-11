New music including Big Thief, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Japanese House and Clinic on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into new releases from Methyl Ethel, Health and Ladytron on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to the late ’90s for a block of big beat-era electronica in honor of The Prodigy’s Keith Flint, who died last week at the age of 49. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields March 5, 2019

  • R.E.M.- Life And How To Live It
  • Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- In The Capital
  • Nilüfer Yanya- Tears
  • The Japanese House- You Seemed So Happy
  • Big Thief- UFOF
  • Better Oblivion Community Center- Dylan Thomas
  • Sharon Van Etten- Seventeen
  • Talk Talk- I Don’t Believe In You
  • Talk Talk- Time It’s Time
  • Radiohead- Daydreaming
  • LCD Soundsystem- American Dream (Live)
  • Chromatics- Time Rider
  • Ladytron- Figurine
  • Billie Eilish- Wish You Were Gay
  • Lana Del Rey- West Coast
  • Maggie Rogers- Past Life
  • Foals- Sunday
  • Primal Scream- Kill All Hippies
  • The Prodigy- Firestarter
  • The Chemical Brothers- Leave Home
  • Fatboy Slim- Right Here, Right Now
  • The Crystal Method- Keep Hope Alive
  • Basement Jaxx- Where’s Your Head At
  • The Prodigy- Breathe
  • Moby- Bodyrock
  • Daft Punk- Revolution 909
  • Underworld- Push Upstairs
  • Orbital- Halcyon (7″ Version)
  • The Prodigy- Fuel My Fire
  • Clinic- Rubber Bullets
  • Methyl Ethel- Hip Horror
  • Health- Decimation
  • The Japanese House- Follow My Girl
  • Hatchie- Without A Blush
  • Alice Merton- Learn To Live
  • R.E.M.- Perfect Circle

