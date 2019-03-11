New music including Big Thief, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Japanese House and Clinic on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into new releases from Methyl Ethel, Health and Ladytron on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to the late ’90s for a block of big beat-era electronica in honor of The Prodigy’s Keith Flint, who died last week at the age of 49. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields March 5, 2019
- R.E.M.- Life And How To Live It
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- In The Capital
- Nilüfer Yanya- Tears
- The Japanese House- You Seemed So Happy
- Big Thief- UFOF
- Better Oblivion Community Center- Dylan Thomas
- Sharon Van Etten- Seventeen
- Talk Talk- I Don’t Believe In You
- Talk Talk- Time It’s Time
- Radiohead- Daydreaming
- LCD Soundsystem- American Dream (Live)
- Chromatics- Time Rider
- Ladytron- Figurine
- Billie Eilish- Wish You Were Gay
- Lana Del Rey- West Coast
- Maggie Rogers- Past Life
- Foals- Sunday
- Primal Scream- Kill All Hippies
- The Prodigy- Firestarter
- The Chemical Brothers- Leave Home
- Fatboy Slim- Right Here, Right Now
- The Crystal Method- Keep Hope Alive
- Basement Jaxx- Where’s Your Head At
- The Prodigy- Breathe
- Moby- Bodyrock
- Daft Punk- Revolution 909
- Underworld- Push Upstairs
- Orbital- Halcyon (7″ Version)
- The Prodigy- Fuel My Fire
- Clinic- Rubber Bullets
- Methyl Ethel- Hip Horror
- Health- Decimation
- The Japanese House- Follow My Girl
- Hatchie- Without A Blush
- Alice Merton- Learn To Live
- R.E.M.- Perfect Circle
