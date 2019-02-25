New music including Chromatics, Methyl Ethel, Foals and Jenny Lewis on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Broods, Ladytron and Sharon Van Etten on the show this week, while the retro alternative set traveled back to 1981 to explore some of the best post-punk and New Wave albums of that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields February 19, 2019

R.E.M.- New Test Leper

Broken Social Scene- Remember Me Young

Methyl Ethel- Ruiner

Foals- On The Luna

Chromatics- Time Rider

Ladytron- Until The Fire

Broods- Sucker

Jenny Lewis- Heads Gonna Roll

Maggie Rogers- Back In My Body

Sharon Van Etten- Malibu

LCD Soundsystem- Tonite (Live)

Radiohead- The National Anthem (Live)

Health- God Botherer

Panda Bear- Master

Vampire Weekend- Harmony Hall

Interpol- Fine Mess

Arcade Fire- Speaking In Tongues

New Order- Ceremony

The Cure- Charlotte Sometimes

Siouxsie & The Banshees- Spellbound

Modern English- Dance Of Devotion

The Human League- Seconds

The Psychedelic Furs- Into You Like A Train

Simple Minds- Love Song

Brian Eno and David Byrne- The Jezebel Spirit

Au Pairs- It’s Obvious

Gang Of Four- To Hell With Poverty!

Spandau Ballet- Chant No. 1 (I Don’t Need This Pressure On)

Prince- Controversy

Alice Merton- Speak Your Mind

Christine and the Queens- Feel So Good

Billie Eilish- Bury A Friend

LCD Soundsystem- I Want Your Love (Live)

Nilüfer Yanya- In Your Head

Wild Nothing- Blue Wings

The Chemical Brothers- Got To Keep On

James Blake- Mile High (feat. Travis Scott and Metro Boomin)

R.E.M.- Let Me In

