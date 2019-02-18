New music including LCD Soundsystem, Panda Bear, Alice Glass and Sunflower Bean on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to explore new releases from James Blake, Better Oblivion Community Center and Ladytron on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back at album closers from classic ’90s releases, inspired by the odd story of how a 25-year-old Dinosaur Jr. album track suddenly became a top 20 hit in Japan in recent weeks. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields February 12, 2019

R.E.M.- I Wanted To Be Wrong (Live) LCD Soundsystem- I Used To (Live) Foals- Exits Interpol- All At Once Panda Bear- Cranked Vampire Weekend- Harmony Hall Better Oblivion Community Center- My City Maggie Rogers- The Knife Charlotte Gainsbourg- Deadly Valentine (Live) Alice Glass- I Trusted You Billie Eilish- Bury A Friend Dinosaur Jr.- Over Your Shoulder Alice In Chains- Would? Pearl Jam- Release Nirvana- All Apologies Stone Temple Pilots- Kitchenware & Candybars Weezer- Only In Dreams Smashing Pumpkins- Luna My Bloody Valentine- Soon U2- Love Is Blindness Radiohead- Street Spirit (Fade Out) St. Vincent- Masseduction Nilüfer Yanya- In Your Head Sharon Van Etten- Hands Health- Loss Deluxe Ladytron- Tower Of Glass The Chemical Brothers- Got To Keep On LCD Soundsystem- Seconds (Live) James Blake- Tell Them (feat. Moses Sumney and Metro Boomin) Jenny Lewis- Red Bull & Hennessy Sunflower Bean- The Big One R.E.M.- Imitation Of Life (Live)



