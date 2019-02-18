New music including LCD Soundsystem, Panda Bear, Alice Glass and Sunflower Bean on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to explore new releases from James Blake, Better Oblivion Community Center and Ladytron on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back at album closers from classic ’90s releases, inspired by the odd story of how a 25-year-old Dinosaur Jr. album track suddenly became a top 20 hit in Japan in recent weeks. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields February 12, 2019
- R.E.M.- I Wanted To Be Wrong (Live)
- LCD Soundsystem- I Used To (Live)
- Foals- Exits
- Interpol- All At Once
- Panda Bear- Cranked
- Vampire Weekend- Harmony Hall
- Better Oblivion Community Center- My City
- Maggie Rogers- The Knife
- Charlotte Gainsbourg- Deadly Valentine (Live)
- Alice Glass- I Trusted You
- Billie Eilish- Bury A Friend
- Dinosaur Jr.- Over Your Shoulder
- Alice In Chains- Would?
- Pearl Jam- Release
- Nirvana- All Apologies
- Stone Temple Pilots- Kitchenware & Candybars
- Weezer- Only In Dreams
- Smashing Pumpkins- Luna
- My Bloody Valentine- Soon
- U2- Love Is Blindness
- Radiohead- Street Spirit (Fade Out)
- St. Vincent- Masseduction
- Nilüfer Yanya- In Your Head
- Sharon Van Etten- Hands
- Health- Loss Deluxe
- Ladytron- Tower Of Glass
- The Chemical Brothers- Got To Keep On
- LCD Soundsystem- Seconds (Live)
- James Blake- Tell Them (feat. Moses Sumney and Metro Boomin)
- Jenny Lewis- Red Bull & Hennessy
- Sunflower Bean- The Big One
- R.E.M.- Imitation Of Life (Live)
