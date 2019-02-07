New music including Billie Eilish, Interpol, Ladytron and Broods on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Maggie Rogers, Sharon Van Etten, James Blake and Sunflower Bean on this week’s show, while the retro set featured a selection of standout Beatles covers from alternative rock acts. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields February 5, 2019

  • R.E.M.- Boy In The Well (Live)
  • Interpol- Fine Mess
  • Nilüfer Yanya- In Your Head
  • Foals- Exits
  • Billie Eilish- Bury A Friend
  • James Blake- Into The Red
  • The Japanese House- We Talk All The Time
  • The Chemical Brothers- Got To Keep On
  • Ladytron- Far From Home
  • Health- Feel Nothing
  • Maggie Rogers- Say It
  • Jenny Lewis- Red Bull & Hennessy
  • Sunflower Bean- King Of The Dudes
  • Vampire Weekend- Harmony Hall
  • Better Oblivion Community Center- Exception To The Rule
  • Karen O and Danger Mouse- Woman
  • Makthaverskan- Onkel
  • The Beths- Less Than Thou
  • Garbage- Starman
  • Fiona Apple- Across The Universe
  • Siouxsie & The Banshees- Dear Prudence
  • Candyflip- Strawberry Fields Forever
  • Danielle Dax- Tomorrow Never Knows
  • Eddie Vedder- You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away
  • Matthew Sweet- She Said She Said (Live)
  • Paul Westerberg- Nowhere Man
  • The Feelies- Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey
  • The Wallflowers- I’m Looking Through You
  • The Breeders- Happiness Is A Warm Gun
  • Ringo Sheena- Yer Blues
  • Stone Temple Pilots- Revolution
  • The Vines- I’m Only Sleeping
  • Arctic Monkeys- Come Together
  • Oasis- I Am The Walrus (Live)
  • U2- Helter Skelter
  • Broods- Dust
  • Charlotte Gainsbourg- Bombs Away
  • Maggie Rogers- Burning
  • Deerhunter- What Happens To People?
  • Sharon Van Etten- You Shadow
  • Wild Nothing- Blue Wings
  • Alice Merton- Trouble In Paradise
  • Methyl Ethel- Trip The Mains
  • R.E.M.- So Fast So Numb (Live)

Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.