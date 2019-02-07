New music including Billie Eilish, Interpol, Ladytron and Broods on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Maggie Rogers, Sharon Van Etten, James Blake and Sunflower Bean on this week’s show, while the retro set featured a selection of standout Beatles covers from alternative rock acts. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields February 5, 2019
- R.E.M.- Boy In The Well (Live)
- Interpol- Fine Mess
- Nilüfer Yanya- In Your Head
- Foals- Exits
- Billie Eilish- Bury A Friend
- James Blake- Into The Red
- The Japanese House- We Talk All The Time
- The Chemical Brothers- Got To Keep On
- Ladytron- Far From Home
- Health- Feel Nothing
- Maggie Rogers- Say It
- Jenny Lewis- Red Bull & Hennessy
- Sunflower Bean- King Of The Dudes
- Vampire Weekend- Harmony Hall
- Better Oblivion Community Center- Exception To The Rule
- Karen O and Danger Mouse- Woman
- Makthaverskan- Onkel
- The Beths- Less Than Thou
- Garbage- Starman
- Fiona Apple- Across The Universe
- Siouxsie & The Banshees- Dear Prudence
- Candyflip- Strawberry Fields Forever
- Danielle Dax- Tomorrow Never Knows
- Eddie Vedder- You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away
- Matthew Sweet- She Said She Said (Live)
- Paul Westerberg- Nowhere Man
- The Feelies- Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey
- The Wallflowers- I’m Looking Through You
- The Breeders- Happiness Is A Warm Gun
- Ringo Sheena- Yer Blues
- Stone Temple Pilots- Revolution
- The Vines- I’m Only Sleeping
- Arctic Monkeys- Come Together
- Oasis- I Am The Walrus (Live)
- U2- Helter Skelter
- Broods- Dust
- Charlotte Gainsbourg- Bombs Away
- Maggie Rogers- Burning
- Deerhunter- What Happens To People?
- Sharon Van Etten- You Shadow
- Wild Nothing- Blue Wings
- Alice Merton- Trouble In Paradise
- Methyl Ethel- Trip The Mains
- R.E.M.- So Fast So Numb (Live)
