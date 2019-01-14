New music including The Chemical Brothers, Sharon Van Etten, Thom Yorke and Little Dragon on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued dipping into a few less-explored 2018 albums on the show this week with tracks from The Beths, MGMT, Chai and Peter Bjorn & John, while the retro alternative set looked back to 2002 with a block of standout songs from that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields January 8, 2019

R.E.M.- Fall On Me (Live)

The Chemical Brothers- MAH

Grimes- We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)

Health- Slaves Of Fear

Animal Collective- Summertime Clothes

Westerman- Outside Sublime

Deerhunter- Futurism

Sharon Van Etten- Seventeen

Charlotte Gainsbourg- Bombs Away

Garbage- Starman

Mitski- Come Into The Water

Boygenius- Salt In The Wound

Miya Folick- Baby Girl

MGMT- Tslamp

Chai- Walking Star

Little Dragon- Timothy

The Raconteurs- Now That You’re Gone

Peter Bjorn & John- Wrapped Around The Axle

Broken Bells- Shelter

The Raveonettes- Beat City

Primal Scream- Detroit

Gemma Hayes- Let A Good Thing Go

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead- Relative Ways

Interpol- NYC

David Bowie- Everyone Says ‘Hi’

Wilco- War On War

The Coral- Wildfire

The Vines- Highly Evolved

The Cooper Temple Clause- Let’s Kill Music

Queens Of The Stone Age- First It Giveth

Ladytron- Evil

Moby- Extreme Ways

Underworld- Two Months Off

Alice Merton- Funny Business

The Beths- Little Death

Goat Girl- Viper Fish

Sharon Van Etten- Jupiter 4

The 1975- Surrounded By Heads And Bodies

Thom Yorke- The Universe Is Indifferent

Yves Tumor- Recognizing The Enemy

R.E.M.- Cuyahoga (Live)

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”