New music including The Chemical Brothers, Sharon Van Etten, Thom Yorke and Little Dragon on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued dipping into a few less-explored 2018 albums on the show this week with tracks from The Beths, MGMT, Chai and Peter Bjorn & John, while the retro alternative set looked back to 2002 with a block of standout songs from that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields January 8, 2019
- R.E.M.- Fall On Me (Live)
- The Chemical Brothers- MAH
- Grimes- We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)
- Health- Slaves Of Fear
- Animal Collective- Summertime Clothes
- Westerman- Outside Sublime
- Deerhunter- Futurism
- Sharon Van Etten- Seventeen
- Charlotte Gainsbourg- Bombs Away
- Garbage- Starman
- Mitski- Come Into The Water
- Boygenius- Salt In The Wound
- Miya Folick- Baby Girl
- MGMT- Tslamp
- Chai- Walking Star
- Little Dragon- Timothy
- The Raconteurs- Now That You’re Gone
- Peter Bjorn & John- Wrapped Around The Axle
- Broken Bells- Shelter
- The Raveonettes- Beat City
- Primal Scream- Detroit
- Gemma Hayes- Let A Good Thing Go
- And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead- Relative Ways
- Interpol- NYC
- David Bowie- Everyone Says ‘Hi’
- Wilco- War On War
- The Coral- Wildfire
- The Vines- Highly Evolved
- The Cooper Temple Clause- Let’s Kill Music
- Queens Of The Stone Age- First It Giveth
- Ladytron- Evil
- Moby- Extreme Ways
- Underworld- Two Months Off
- Alice Merton- Funny Business
- The Beths- Little Death
- Goat Girl- Viper Fish
- Sharon Van Etten- Jupiter 4
- The 1975- Surrounded By Heads And Bodies
- Thom Yorke- The Universe Is Indifferent
- Yves Tumor- Recognizing The Enemy
- R.E.M.- Cuyahoga (Live)
