New music including The Chemical Brothers, Sharon Van Etten, Thom Yorke and Little Dragon on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued dipping into a few less-explored 2018 albums on the show this week with tracks from The Beths, MGMT, Chai and Peter Bjorn & John, while the retro alternative set looked back to 2002 with a block of standout songs from that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields January 8, 2019

  • R.E.M.- Fall On Me (Live)
  • The Chemical Brothers- MAH
  • Grimes- We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)
  • Health- Slaves Of Fear
  • Animal Collective- Summertime Clothes
  • Westerman- Outside Sublime
  • Deerhunter- Futurism
  • Sharon Van Etten- Seventeen
  • Charlotte Gainsbourg- Bombs Away
  • Garbage- Starman
  • Mitski- Come Into The Water
  • Boygenius- Salt In The Wound
  • Miya Folick- Baby Girl
  • MGMT- Tslamp
  • Chai- Walking Star
  • Little Dragon- Timothy
  • The Raconteurs- Now That You’re Gone
  • Peter Bjorn & John- Wrapped Around The Axle
  • Broken Bells- Shelter
  • The Raveonettes- Beat City
  • Primal Scream- Detroit
  • Gemma Hayes- Let A Good Thing Go
  • And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead- Relative Ways
  • Interpol- NYC
  • David Bowie- Everyone Says ‘Hi’
  • Wilco- War On War
  • The Coral- Wildfire
  • The Vines- Highly Evolved
  • The Cooper Temple Clause- Let’s Kill Music
  • Queens Of The Stone Age- First It Giveth
  • Ladytron- Evil
  • Moby- Extreme Ways
  • Underworld- Two Months Off
  • Alice Merton- Funny Business
  • The Beths- Little Death
  • Goat Girl- Viper Fish
  • Sharon Van Etten- Jupiter 4
  • The 1975- Surrounded By Heads And Bodies
  • Thom Yorke- The Universe Is Indifferent
  • Yves Tumor- Recognizing The Enemy
  • R.E.M.- Cuyahoga (Live)

