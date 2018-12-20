New music including Grimes, Little Dragon, Arctic Monkeys and The Decemberists on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent albums from The 1975, Robyn, Smashing Pumpkins and Miya Folick on the show this week, while the retro alternative set peered into the future of retro with a look back at 2009, which hits the decade-old mark next year and thus becomes eligible for the retro alternative set under my silly, made-up, self-imposed rules 😀 Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields December 4, 2018

R.E.M.- I Took Your Name (Live)

Grimes- We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)

Smashing Pumpkins- Marchin’ On

Sunflower Bean- Come For Me

The 1975- How To Draw / Petrichor

The Japanese House- Follow My Girl

Little Dragon- Lover Chanting

Chromatics- Camera

Robyn- Send To Robin Immediately

Kito and Broods- Creature Kind

The Decemberists- Traveling On

Arctic Monkeys- Anyways

Lana Del Rey- Mariners Apartment Complex

Boygenius- Bite The Hand

Soccer Mommy- Your Dog

Sharon Van Etten- Jupiter 4

David Bowie- Shining Star (Makin’ My Love) [2018]

Alice Merton- Funny Business

Bat For Lashes- Daniel

The xx- Basic Space

St. Vincent- Actor Out Of Work

Charlotte Gainsbourg- IRM

Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Soft Shock

Fever Ray- When I Grow Up

The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart- Young Adult Friction

Washed Out- Feel It All Around

Röyksopp- The Girl And The Robot (feat. Robyn)

Annie- Songs Remind Me Of You

Grizzly Bear- Two Weeks

Wild Beasts- Hooting & Howling

Phoenix- 1901

Mew- Introducing Palace Players

Morrissey- Back On The Chain Gang

Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer

Hatchie- Adored

Miya Folick- What We’ve Made

Methyl Ethel- Real Tight

Beach House- Alien

The 1975- Inside Your Mind

Christine and the Queens- Feel So Good

Chvrches- Heaven / Hell (Hansa Session)

R.E.M.- Try Not To Breathe (Live)

