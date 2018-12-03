New music including Smashing Pumpkins, The Japanese House, Methyl Ethel and Chvrches on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I dug deeper into recent releases from Miya Folick, The Good, The Bad & The Queen and Robyn on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to the year 1996 for a block of mostly below-the-radar Modern Rock radio singles (and a few bigger hits!) Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 20, 2018

R.E.M.- The Wake-Up Bomb (Live at Glastonbury 1999)

Smashing Pumpkins- Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)

Methyl Ethel- Real Tight

Miya Folick- Freak Out

The Japanese House- Follow My Girl

Chvrches- Get Out (Hansa Session)

St. Vincent- Savior (Piano Version)

Lou Reed- Intro / Sweet Jane (Live)

The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Lady Boston

Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer

Coldplay- Bigger Stronger

Coldplay- In My Place

Coldplay- Lovers In Japan / Reign Of Love

Robyn- Between The Lines

Empress Of- I Got Love

Georgia- Started Out

Christine and the Queen- Bruce est dans le brouillard

Grant Lee Buffalo- Homespun

Screaming Trees- Sworn And Broken

Sebadoh- Too Pure

Sheryl Crow- If It Makes You Happy

The Afghan Whigs- Faded

Patti Rothberg- Inside

Belle and Sebastian- Get Me Away From Here, I’m Dying

Cast- Alright

Sleeper- Nice Guy Eddie

Kristen Barry- Created

Salt- Bluster

Fluffy- Black Eye

David Bowie- Bang Bang (2018)

Thom Yorke- Has Ended

Nilüfer Yanya- Heavyweight Champion Of The Year

Maggie Rogers- Light On

Hatchie- Adored

Beach House- Alien

Sunflower Bean- Come For Me

Chai- Fried

Kurt Vile- Mutinies

R.E.M.- What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? (Live at Glastonbury 1999)

