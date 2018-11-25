New music including Panda Bear, Nilufer Yanya, Christine and the Queens and Sunflower Bean on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent standout releases from Robyn, Miya Folick and How To Dress Well on the show this week, while we took a spin back to 1993 during the retro alternative set for a block of songs from some of my favorite albums of that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 13, 2018

  • R.E.M.- Lotus (Live at Glastonbury 1999)
  • Panda Bear- Dolphin
  • Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer
  • Nilüfer Yanya- Heavyweight Champion Of The Year
  • Chai- Sayonara Complex
  • Miya Folick- Leave The Party
  • Sunflower Bean- Come For Me
  • LCD Soundsystem- (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang (Live)
  • Georgia- Started Out
  • Holy Ghost!- Anxious
  • Christine and the Queens- Le G
  • Empress Of- All For Nothing
  • Robyn- Baby Forgive Me
  • Hatchie- Adored
  • David Bowie- Day-In Day-Out (2018)
  • Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid
  • Beach House- Alien
  • Thom Yorke- Unmade
  • The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Merrie Land
  • U2- Dirty Day
  • Smashing Pumpkins- Quiet
  • Manic Street Preachers- Sleepflower
  • The Afghan Whigs- Gentlemen
  • Suede- Animal Nitrate
  • Radiohead- Lurgee
  • Velocity Girl- Crazy Town
  • Björk- Venus As A Boy
  • PJ Harvey- Rid Of Me
  • Stereolab- Our Trinitone Blast
  • Nirvana- Scentless Apprentice
  • Swervedriver- For Seeking Heat
  • Health and Youth Code- Innocence
  • Matthew Dear- Duke Of Dens
  • How To Dress Well- Humans Disguised As Animals | Nonkilling 1
  • Kito and Broods- Creature Kind
  • Lucy Dacus- Night Shift
  • Phoebe Bridgers- Motion Sickness
  • Julien Baker- Turn Out The Lights
  • Boygenius- Salt In The Wound
  • Maggie Rogers- Light On
  • Kurt Vile- One Trick Ponies
  • Peter Bjorn and John- One For The Team
  • R.E.M.- So Fast, So Numb (Live at Glastonbury 1999)

