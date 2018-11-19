New music including LCD Soundsystem, Holy Ghost!, Hatchie and Georgia on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Chai, Miya Folick, The Beths and Robyn on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set ventured back to the early ’90s for a block of classic shoegaze and dreampop tracks. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 6, 2018

  • R.E.M.- Crush With Eyeliner (Live)
  • LCD Soundsystem- (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang (Live)
  • Holy Ghost!- Anxious
  • Chai- Boyz Seco Men
  • Hatchie- Adored
  • Miya Folick- Cost Your Love
  • Georgia- Started Out
  • Sunflower Bean- Come For Me
  • Death Valley Girls- Disaster (Is What We’re After)
  • The Beths- Great No One
  • Metric- Dressed To Suppress
  • Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer
  • The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Merrie Land
  • Empress Of- I Don’t Even Smoke Weed
  • Robyn- Because It’s In The Music
  • Christine and the Queens- Make Some Sense
  • Ringo Sheena- Gamble
  • Mew- Comforting Sounds
  • Beach House- Alien
  • Curve- Ten Little Girls
  • My Bloody Valentine- Sugar
  • Ride- In A Different Place
  • Chapterhouse- Mesmerise
  • Cocteau Twins- Cherry-Coloured Funk
  • Slowdive- 40 Days
  • Lush- Superblast!
  • Catherine Wheel- Pain
  • Thom Yorke- Suspirium
  • Boygenius- Souvenir
  • Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid
  • Maggie Rogers- Light On
  • U.S. Girls- Pearly Gates
  • Lana Del Rey- Mariners Apartment Complex
  • Peter Bjorn and John- Dark Ages
  • Kurt Vile- Come Again
  • The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Gun To The Head
  • David Bowie- Glass Spider (2018)
  • Foxing- Nearer My God
  • Pale Waves- Eighteen
  • R.E.M.- Undertow (Live)

Travis Gass

About Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.