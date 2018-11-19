New music including LCD Soundsystem, Holy Ghost!, Hatchie and Georgia on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Chai, Miya Folick, The Beths and Robyn on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set ventured back to the early ’90s for a block of classic shoegaze and dreampop tracks. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 6, 2018

R.E.M.- Crush With Eyeliner (Live)

LCD Soundsystem- (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang (Live)

Holy Ghost!- Anxious

Chai- Boyz Seco Men

Hatchie- Adored

Miya Folick- Cost Your Love

Georgia- Started Out

Sunflower Bean- Come For Me

Death Valley Girls- Disaster (Is What We’re After)

The Beths- Great No One

Metric- Dressed To Suppress

Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer

The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Merrie Land

Empress Of- I Don’t Even Smoke Weed

Robyn- Because It’s In The Music

Christine and the Queens- Make Some Sense

Ringo Sheena- Gamble

Mew- Comforting Sounds

Beach House- Alien

Curve- Ten Little Girls

My Bloody Valentine- Sugar

Ride- In A Different Place

Chapterhouse- Mesmerise

Cocteau Twins- Cherry-Coloured Funk

Slowdive- 40 Days

Lush- Superblast!

Catherine Wheel- Pain

Thom Yorke- Suspirium

Boygenius- Souvenir

Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid

Maggie Rogers- Light On

U.S. Girls- Pearly Gates

Lana Del Rey- Mariners Apartment Complex

Peter Bjorn and John- Dark Ages

Kurt Vile- Come Again

The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Gun To The Head

David Bowie- Glass Spider (2018)

Foxing- Nearer My God

Pale Waves- Eighteen

R.E.M.- Undertow (Live)

