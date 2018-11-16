New music including Deerhunter, Jessica Pratt, The Good, the Bad and the Queen and Jade Bird on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

Shows
By

I continued delving into recent releases from Chai, The Beths, Kurt Vile and Matthew Dear on the show this week, while the retro alternative set took a spin in the time machine back to the UK of the mid-’90s for a block of classic Britpop tracks. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 30, 2018

  • R.E.M.- I Don’t Sleep, I Dream (Live)
  • Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer
  • Miya Folick- Premonitions
  • Chai- Hi Hi Baby
  • Jessica Pratt- This Time Around
  • Julia Holter- Whether
  • St. Vincent- Masseduction (Piano Version)
  • Boygenius- Salt In The Wound
  • Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid
  • The Beths- Whatever
  • The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Merrie Land
  • Jade Bird- Uh Huh
  • David Bowie- Never Let Me Down (2018)
  • Peter Bjorn and John- Every Other Night
  • We Were Promised Jetpacks- It’s Thunder And It’s Lightning
  • Kurt Vile- Yeah Bones
  • Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
  • Robyn- Human Being (feat. Zhala)
  • Christine and the Queens- Goya Soda
  • Kito and Broods- Creature Kind
  • Sleeper- Delicious
  • Elastica- 2:1
  • Lush- 500 (Shake Baby Shake)
  • Teenage Fanclub- Ain’t That Enough
  • Supergrass- Late In The Day
  • Manic Street Preachers- A Design For Life
  • Placebo- Come Home
  • Suede- The Wild Ones
  • Pulp- The Fear
  • Blur- Charmless Man
  • Oasis- The Masterplan
  • Cocteau Twins- Shallow The Halo
  • Thom Yorke- Unmade
  • Beach House- Alien
  • Death Valley Girls- (One Less Thing) Before I Die
  • Maggie Rogers- Light On
  • Empress Of- Everything To Me
  • Bob Moses- Back Down
  • Health- Body/Prison (feat. Perturbator)
  • Ladytron- The Island
  • Matthew Dear- Moving Man
  • Metric- Anticipate
  • R.E.M.- Strange Currencies (Live)

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”

Travis Gass

About Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.