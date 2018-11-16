New music including Deerhunter, Jessica Pratt, The Good, the Bad and the Queen and Jade Bird on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Chai, The Beths, Kurt Vile and Matthew Dear on the show this week, while the retro alternative set took a spin in the time machine back to the UK of the mid-’90s for a block of classic Britpop tracks. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields October 30, 2018
- R.E.M.- I Don’t Sleep, I Dream (Live)
- Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer
- Miya Folick- Premonitions
- Chai- Hi Hi Baby
- Jessica Pratt- This Time Around
- Julia Holter- Whether
- St. Vincent- Masseduction (Piano Version)
- Boygenius- Salt In The Wound
- Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid
- The Beths- Whatever
- The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Merrie Land
- Jade Bird- Uh Huh
- David Bowie- Never Let Me Down (2018)
- Peter Bjorn and John- Every Other Night
- We Were Promised Jetpacks- It’s Thunder And It’s Lightning
- Kurt Vile- Yeah Bones
- Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
- Robyn- Human Being (feat. Zhala)
- Christine and the Queens- Goya Soda
- Kito and Broods- Creature Kind
- Sleeper- Delicious
- Elastica- 2:1
- Lush- 500 (Shake Baby Shake)
- Teenage Fanclub- Ain’t That Enough
- Supergrass- Late In The Day
- Manic Street Preachers- A Design For Life
- Placebo- Come Home
- Suede- The Wild Ones
- Pulp- The Fear
- Blur- Charmless Man
- Oasis- The Masterplan
- Cocteau Twins- Shallow The Halo
- Thom Yorke- Unmade
- Beach House- Alien
- Death Valley Girls- (One Less Thing) Before I Die
- Maggie Rogers- Light On
- Empress Of- Everything To Me
- Bob Moses- Back Down
- Health- Body/Prison (feat. Perturbator)
- Ladytron- The Island
- Matthew Dear- Moving Man
- Metric- Anticipate
- R.E.M.- Strange Currencies (Live)
