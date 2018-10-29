New music including Friendly Fires, Matthew Dear, Kito and Broods and Maggie Rogers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Pale Waves, Kurt Vile, St. Vincent and Metric on the show this week, while the retro alternative set traveled back to the year 1976 as a birthday present for a special listener of the program. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
- R.E.M.- E-Bow The Letter (Live feat. Thom Yorke)
- Friendly Fires- Heaven Let Me In
- Methyl Ethel- Scream Whole
- Robyn- Honey
- Maggie Rogers- Light On
- Miya Folick- Stock Image
- Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid
- Thom Yorke- Volk
- Low- Disarray
- Yves Tumor- Noid
- Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
- Kurt Vile- Hysteria
- St. Vincent- Fear The Future (Piano Version)
- Matthew Dear- What You Don’t Know
- Christine and the Queens- What’s-her-face
- Bob Moses- Eye For An Eye
- Beach House- Black Car
- Radiohead- Bloom
- David Bowie- TVC15
- Sex Pistols- Anarchy In The U.K.
- Blondie- Rip Her To Shreds
- The Runaways- Cherry Bomb
- The Modern Lovers- Roadrunner
- Patti Smith- Pissing In A River
- The Ramones- Judy Is A Punk
- The Saints- (I’m) Stranded
- Charly Bliss- Heaven
- Metric- Love You Back
- Pale Waves- She
- Bloc Party- Little Thoughts
- Kito and Broods- Creature Kind
- The Chemical Brothers- Free Yourself
- Miya Folick- Thingamajig
- Soccer Mommy- Cool
- Courtney Barnett- Small Talk
- Foxing- Trapped In Dillard’s
- Interpol- Party’s Over
- Kurt Vile- Rollin With The Flow
- R.E.M.- Texarkana
