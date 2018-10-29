New music including Friendly Fires, Matthew Dear, Kito and Broods and Maggie Rogers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Pale Waves, Kurt Vile, St. Vincent and Metric on the show this week, while the retro alternative set traveled back to the year 1976 as a birthday present for a special listener of the program. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

R.E.M.- E-Bow The Letter (Live feat. Thom Yorke)

Friendly Fires- Heaven Let Me In

Methyl Ethel- Scream Whole

Robyn- Honey

Maggie Rogers- Light On

Miya Folick- Stock Image

Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid

Thom Yorke- Volk

Low- Disarray

Yves Tumor- Noid

Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch

Kurt Vile- Hysteria

St. Vincent- Fear The Future (Piano Version)

Matthew Dear- What You Don’t Know

Christine and the Queens- What’s-her-face

Bob Moses- Eye For An Eye

Beach House- Black Car

Radiohead- Bloom

David Bowie- TVC15

Sex Pistols- Anarchy In The U.K.

Blondie- Rip Her To Shreds

The Runaways- Cherry Bomb

The Modern Lovers- Roadrunner

Patti Smith- Pissing In A River

The Ramones- Judy Is A Punk

The Saints- (I’m) Stranded

Charly Bliss- Heaven

Metric- Love You Back

Pale Waves- She

Bloc Party- Little Thoughts

Kito and Broods- Creature Kind

The Chemical Brothers- Free Yourself

Miya Folick- Thingamajig

Soccer Mommy- Cool

Courtney Barnett- Small Talk

Foxing- Trapped In Dillard’s

Interpol- Party’s Over

Kurt Vile- Rollin With The Flow

R.E.M.- Texarkana

