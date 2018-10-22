New music including Glass Candy, Courtney Barnett, Soccer Mommy and Kurt Vile on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to explore recent releases from Pale Waves, Low, Metric and Christine and the Queens on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to 1993 for a block of famous and not-so-famous songs that all made in onto Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 9, 2018

R.E.M.- Radio Song (Live)

Glass Candy- Naked City

Miya Folick- Stock Image

Maggie Rogers- Give A Little

Pale Waves- One More Time

Kurt Vile- One Trick Ponies

Soccer Mommy- Henry

Courtney Barnett- Small Talk

Thom Yorke- Has Ended

Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch

Low- Dancing And Fire

St. Vincent- Savior (Piano Version)

Health and Soccer Mommy- Mass Grave

Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid

Methyl Ethel- Scream Whole

Metric- Underline The Black

Charly Bliss- Heaven

Iggy Pop- Wild America

Machines Of Loving Grace- Butterfly Wings

Smashing Pumpkins- Cherub Rock

Porno For Pyros- Curse Female

U2- Numb

Depeche Mode- Condemnation

Suede- Metal Mickey

Tears For Fears- Break It Down Again

Soul Asylum- Runaway Train

Paul Westerberg- World Class Fad

The Sundays- Goodbye

The The- Dogs Of Lust

Pearl Jam- Daughter

Bob Moses- The Only Thing We Know

The Chemical Brothers- Free Yourself

Robyn- Honey

Tennis- Origins

Mitski- Why Didn’t You Stop Me?

Christine and the Queens- Feel So Good

Yves Tumor- All The Love We Have Now

How To Dress Well- Nonkilling 6 | Hunger

Miya Folick- Deadbody

Death Cab For Cutie- Near/Far

Interpol- It Probably Matters

R.E.M.- E-Bow The Letter (Live feat. Thom Yorke)

