New music including Glass Candy, Courtney Barnett, Soccer Mommy and Kurt Vile on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to explore recent releases from Pale Waves, Low, Metric and Christine and the Queens on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to 1993 for a block of famous and not-so-famous songs that all made in onto Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 9, 2018

  • R.E.M.- Radio Song (Live)
  • Glass Candy- Naked City
  • Miya Folick- Stock Image
  • Maggie Rogers- Give A Little
  • Pale Waves- One More Time
  • Kurt Vile- One Trick Ponies
  • Soccer Mommy- Henry
  • Courtney Barnett- Small Talk
  • Thom Yorke- Has Ended
  • Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
  • Low- Dancing And Fire
  • St. Vincent- Savior (Piano Version)
  • Health and Soccer Mommy- Mass Grave
  • Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid
  • Methyl Ethel- Scream Whole
  • Metric- Underline The Black
  • Charly Bliss- Heaven
  • Iggy Pop- Wild America
  • Machines Of Loving Grace- Butterfly Wings
  • Smashing Pumpkins- Cherub Rock
  • Porno For Pyros- Curse Female
  • U2- Numb
  • Depeche Mode- Condemnation
  • Suede- Metal Mickey
  • Tears For Fears- Break It Down Again
  • Soul Asylum- Runaway Train
  • Paul Westerberg- World Class Fad
  • The Sundays- Goodbye
  • The The- Dogs Of Lust
  • Pearl Jam- Daughter
  • Bob Moses- The Only Thing We Know
  • The Chemical Brothers- Free Yourself
  • Robyn- Honey
  • Tennis- Origins
  • Mitski- Why Didn’t You Stop Me?
  • Christine and the Queens- Feel So Good
  • Yves Tumor- All The Love We Have Now
  • How To Dress Well- Nonkilling 6 | Hunger
  • Miya Folick- Deadbody
  • Death Cab For Cutie- Near/Far
  • Interpol- It Probably Matters
  • R.E.M.- E-Bow The Letter (Live feat. Thom Yorke)

