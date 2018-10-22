New music including Glass Candy, Courtney Barnett, Soccer Mommy and Kurt Vile on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to explore recent releases from Pale Waves, Low, Metric and Christine and the Queens on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to 1993 for a block of famous and not-so-famous songs that all made in onto Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields October 9, 2018
- R.E.M.- Radio Song (Live)
- Glass Candy- Naked City
- Miya Folick- Stock Image
- Maggie Rogers- Give A Little
- Pale Waves- One More Time
- Kurt Vile- One Trick Ponies
- Soccer Mommy- Henry
- Courtney Barnett- Small Talk
- Thom Yorke- Has Ended
- Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
- Low- Dancing And Fire
- St. Vincent- Savior (Piano Version)
- Health and Soccer Mommy- Mass Grave
- Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid
- Methyl Ethel- Scream Whole
- Metric- Underline The Black
- Charly Bliss- Heaven
- Iggy Pop- Wild America
- Machines Of Loving Grace- Butterfly Wings
- Smashing Pumpkins- Cherub Rock
- Porno For Pyros- Curse Female
- U2- Numb
- Depeche Mode- Condemnation
- Suede- Metal Mickey
- Tears For Fears- Break It Down Again
- Soul Asylum- Runaway Train
- Paul Westerberg- World Class Fad
- The Sundays- Goodbye
- The The- Dogs Of Lust
- Pearl Jam- Daughter
- Bob Moses- The Only Thing We Know
- The Chemical Brothers- Free Yourself
- Robyn- Honey
- Tennis- Origins
- Mitski- Why Didn’t You Stop Me?
- Christine and the Queens- Feel So Good
- Yves Tumor- All The Love We Have Now
- How To Dress Well- Nonkilling 6 | Hunger
- Miya Folick- Deadbody
- Death Cab For Cutie- Near/Far
- Interpol- It Probably Matters
- R.E.M.- E-Bow The Letter (Live feat. Thom Yorke)
Download today’s episode to your computer