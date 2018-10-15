New music including Sharon Van Etten, Methyl Ethel, The Chemical Brothers and Jungle on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

Shows
By

I delved deeper into recent releases from Bob Moses, Christine and the Queens and Metric on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back a decade to a very exciting music year in 2007. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 2, 2018

  • R.E.M.- E-Bow The Letter (Live feat. Thom Yorke)
  • Methyl Ethel- Scream Whole
  • Miya Folick- Stock Image
  • Pale Waves- Television Romance
  • Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid
  • Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
  • Charly Bliss- Heaven
  • St. Vincent- Slow Disco (Piano Version)
  • Thom Yorke- Suspirium
  • Low- Disarray
  • The Chemical Brothers- Free Yourself
  • Bob Moses- Listen To Me
  • Broods- Eyes A Mess
  • Robyn- Honey
  • Empress Of- Love For Me
  • Christine and the Queens- Damn (What Must A Woman Do)
  • Maggie Rogers- Give A Little
  • Jungle- Heavy, California
  • Arcade Fire- Windowsill
  • Radiohead- All I Need
  • The National- Squalor Victoria
  • LCD Soundsystem- Us v Them
  • Justice- Phantom
  • M.I.A.- XR2
  • Yeasayer- Wait For The Wintertime
  • Bloc Party- Hunting For Witches
  • Queens Of The Stone Age- 3’s & 7’s
  • Modest Mouse- We’ve Got Everything
  • Pale Waves- Red
  • Metric- Art Of Doubt
  • Miya Folick- Deadbody
  • Yves Tumor- Honesty
  • Health and Soccer Mommy- Mass Grave
  • Beach House- Dark Spring
  • Interpol- NYSMAW
  • Death Cab For Cutie- I Dreamt We Spoke Again
  • How To Dress Well- Nonkilling 6 | Hunger
  • Kurt Vile- Bassackwards
  • Mitski- Blue Light
  • R.E.M.- I’m Gonna DJ

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”

Travis Gass

About Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.