New music including Sharon Van Etten, Methyl Ethel, The Chemical Brothers and Jungle on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Bob Moses, Christine and the Queens and Metric on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back a decade to a very exciting music year in 2007. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 2, 2018

R.E.M.- E-Bow The Letter (Live feat. Thom Yorke)

Methyl Ethel- Scream Whole

Miya Folick- Stock Image

Pale Waves- Television Romance

Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid

Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch

Charly Bliss- Heaven

St. Vincent- Slow Disco (Piano Version)

Thom Yorke- Suspirium

Low- Disarray

The Chemical Brothers- Free Yourself

Bob Moses- Listen To Me

Broods- Eyes A Mess

Robyn- Honey

Empress Of- Love For Me

Christine and the Queens- Damn (What Must A Woman Do)

Maggie Rogers- Give A Little

Jungle- Heavy, California

Arcade Fire- Windowsill

Radiohead- All I Need

The National- Squalor Victoria

LCD Soundsystem- Us v Them

Justice- Phantom

M.I.A.- XR2

Yeasayer- Wait For The Wintertime

Bloc Party- Hunting For Witches

Queens Of The Stone Age- 3’s & 7’s

Modest Mouse- We’ve Got Everything

Pale Waves- Red

Metric- Art Of Doubt

Miya Folick- Deadbody

Yves Tumor- Honesty

Health and Soccer Mommy- Mass Grave

Beach House- Dark Spring

Interpol- NYSMAW

Death Cab For Cutie- I Dreamt We Spoke Again

How To Dress Well- Nonkilling 6 | Hunger

Kurt Vile- Bassackwards

Mitski- Blue Light

R.E.M.- I’m Gonna DJ

