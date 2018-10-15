New music including Sharon Van Etten, Methyl Ethel, The Chemical Brothers and Jungle on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Bob Moses, Christine and the Queens and Metric on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back a decade to a very exciting music year in 2007. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields October 2, 2018
- R.E.M.- E-Bow The Letter (Live feat. Thom Yorke)
- Methyl Ethel- Scream Whole
- Miya Folick- Stock Image
- Pale Waves- Television Romance
- Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid
- Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
- Charly Bliss- Heaven
- St. Vincent- Slow Disco (Piano Version)
- Thom Yorke- Suspirium
- Low- Disarray
- The Chemical Brothers- Free Yourself
- Bob Moses- Listen To Me
- Broods- Eyes A Mess
- Robyn- Honey
- Empress Of- Love For Me
- Christine and the Queens- Damn (What Must A Woman Do)
- Maggie Rogers- Give A Little
- Jungle- Heavy, California
- Arcade Fire- Windowsill
- Radiohead- All I Need
- The National- Squalor Victoria
- LCD Soundsystem- Us v Them
- Justice- Phantom
- M.I.A.- XR2
- Yeasayer- Wait For The Wintertime
- Bloc Party- Hunting For Witches
- Queens Of The Stone Age- 3’s & 7’s
- Modest Mouse- We’ve Got Everything
- Pale Waves- Red
- Metric- Art Of Doubt
- Miya Folick- Deadbody
- Yves Tumor- Honesty
- Health and Soccer Mommy- Mass Grave
- Beach House- Dark Spring
- Interpol- NYSMAW
- Death Cab For Cutie- I Dreamt We Spoke Again
- How To Dress Well- Nonkilling 6 | Hunger
- Kurt Vile- Bassackwards
- Mitski- Blue Light
- R.E.M.- I’m Gonna DJ
