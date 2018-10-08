New music including Miya Folick, Charly Bliss, Suede and Interpol on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Pale Waves, Low, Yves Tumor and Death Cab For Cutie on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set ventured back to the mid-’80s for a block of classic songs from the year 1985. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields September 25, 2018
- R.E.M.- Orange Crush (Live)
- Miya Folick- Stock Image
- Broods- Eyes A Mess
- Let’s Eat Grandma- Falling Into Me
- Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
- Kurt Vile- Bassackwards
- The Beatles- Happiness Is A Warm Gun
- Thom Yorke- Suspirium
- Low- Always Trying To Work It Out
- Christine and the Queens- The Walker
- Maggie Rogers- Give A Little
- Empress Of- When I’m With Him
- Clairo- Heaven
- Charly Bliss- Heaven
- Pale Waves- Loveless Girl
- Courtney Barnett- Charity
- Suede- Don’t Be Afraid If Nobody Loves You
- Interpol- Mountain Child
- Death Cab For Cutie- Near/Far
- Sting- If You Love Somebody Set Them Free
- Bryan Ferry- Don’t Stop The Dance
- Tears For Fears- Mothers Talk (U.S. Remix)
- Kate Bush- Hounds Of Love
- Suzanne Vega- The Queen And The Soldier
- The Sisters Of Mercy- Walk Away
- The Jesus & Mary Chain- You Trip Me Up
- The Cure- The Baby Screams
- The Smiths- How Soon Is Now?
- New Order- Sub-Culture
- The Cult- She Sells Sanctuary
- Metric- Risk
- Pale Waves- When Did I Lose It All?
- Christine and the Queens- Comme si
- Yves Tumor- Licking An Orchid (feat. James K)
- How To Dress Well- Nonkilling 6 | The Hunger
- Julia Holter- I Shall Love 2
- Cloud Nothings- Leave Him Now
- Health and Soccer Mommy- Mass Grave
- Bob Moses- Battle Lines
- Wild Nothing- Flawed Translation
- Miya Folick- Stop Talking
- Mitski- Old Friend
- R.E.M.- All The Best
