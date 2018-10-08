New music including Miya Folick, Charly Bliss, Suede and Interpol on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Pale Waves, Low, Yves Tumor and Death Cab For Cutie on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set ventured back to the mid-’80s for a block of classic songs from the year 1985. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields September 25, 2018

R.E.M.- Orange Crush (Live)

Miya Folick- Stock Image

Broods- Eyes A Mess

Let’s Eat Grandma- Falling Into Me

Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch

Kurt Vile- Bassackwards

The Beatles- Happiness Is A Warm Gun

Thom Yorke- Suspirium

Low- Always Trying To Work It Out

Christine and the Queens- The Walker

Maggie Rogers- Give A Little

Empress Of- When I’m With Him

Clairo- Heaven

Charly Bliss- Heaven

Pale Waves- Loveless Girl

Courtney Barnett- Charity

Suede- Don’t Be Afraid If Nobody Loves You

Interpol- Mountain Child

Death Cab For Cutie- Near/Far

Sting- If You Love Somebody Set Them Free

Bryan Ferry- Don’t Stop The Dance

Tears For Fears- Mothers Talk (U.S. Remix)

Kate Bush- Hounds Of Love

Suzanne Vega- The Queen And The Soldier

The Sisters Of Mercy- Walk Away

The Jesus & Mary Chain- You Trip Me Up

The Cure- The Baby Screams

The Smiths- How Soon Is Now?

New Order- Sub-Culture

The Cult- She Sells Sanctuary

Metric- Risk

Pale Waves- When Did I Lose It All?

Christine and the Queens- Comme si

Yves Tumor- Licking An Orchid (feat. James K)

How To Dress Well- Nonkilling 6 | The Hunger

Julia Holter- I Shall Love 2

Cloud Nothings- Leave Him Now

Health and Soccer Mommy- Mass Grave

Bob Moses- Battle Lines

Wild Nothing- Flawed Translation

Miya Folick- Stop Talking

Mitski- Old Friend

R.E.M.- All The Best

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”