New music including Miya Folick, Charly Bliss, Suede and Interpol on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Pale Waves, Low, Yves Tumor and Death Cab For Cutie on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set ventured back to the mid-’80s for a block of classic songs from the year 1985. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields September 25, 2018

  • R.E.M.- Orange Crush (Live)
  • Miya Folick- Stock Image
  • Broods- Eyes A Mess
  • Let’s Eat Grandma- Falling Into Me
  • Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
  • Kurt Vile- Bassackwards
  • The Beatles- Happiness Is A Warm Gun
  • Thom Yorke- Suspirium
  • Low- Always Trying To Work It Out
  • Christine and the Queens- The Walker
  • Maggie Rogers- Give A Little
  • Empress Of- When I’m With Him
  • Clairo- Heaven
  • Charly Bliss- Heaven
  • Pale Waves- Loveless Girl
  • Courtney Barnett- Charity
  • Suede- Don’t Be Afraid If Nobody Loves You
  • Interpol- Mountain Child
  • Death Cab For Cutie- Near/Far
  • Sting- If You Love Somebody Set Them Free
  • Bryan Ferry- Don’t Stop The Dance
  • Tears For Fears- Mothers Talk (U.S. Remix)
  • Kate Bush- Hounds Of Love
  • Suzanne Vega- The Queen And The Soldier
  • The Sisters Of Mercy- Walk Away
  • The Jesus & Mary Chain- You Trip Me Up
  • The Cure- The Baby Screams
  • The Smiths- How Soon Is Now?
  • New Order- Sub-Culture
  • The Cult- She Sells Sanctuary
  • Metric- Risk
  • Pale Waves- When Did I Lose It All?
  • Christine and the Queens- Comme si
  • Yves Tumor- Licking An Orchid (feat. James K)
  • How To Dress Well- Nonkilling 6 | The Hunger
  • Julia Holter- I Shall Love 2
  • Cloud Nothings- Leave Him Now
  • Health and Soccer Mommy- Mass Grave
  • Bob Moses- Battle Lines
  • Wild Nothing- Flawed Translation
  • Miya Folick- Stop Talking
  • Mitski- Old Friend
  • R.E.M.- All The Best

