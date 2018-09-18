New music including Empress Of, Soccer Mommy, Disclosure and Christine and the Queens on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Death Cab For Cutie, Mitski and Wild Nothing on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to 1992 for a block of songs that all made the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

R.E.M.- Undertow

Empress Of- When I’m With Him

Christine and the Queens- 5 Dollars

Maggie Rogers- Give A Little

Interpol- If You Really Love Nothing

Death Cab For Cutie- Summer Years

Wild Nothing- Wheel Of Misfortune

Soccer Mommy- I’m On Fire

Boygenius- Me & My Dog

Cat Power- Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)

Mitski- Remember My Name

Kurt Vile- Loading Zones

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Talking Straight

Disclosure- Moonlight

Robyn- Missing U

Chvrches- Out Of My Head (feat. Wednesday Campanella)

Pale Waves- Black

Broods- Peach

Metric- Dressed To Suppress

Smashing Pumpkins- Drown

Talking Heads- Lifetime Piling Up

Television- Call Mr. Lee

Happy Mondays- Stinkin’ Thinkin’

INXS- Heaven Sent

Sinéad O’Connor- Success Has Made A Failure Of Our Home

U2- Even Better Than The Real Thing

Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians- Ultra Unbelievable Love

James- Born Of Frustration

Dramarama- Haven’t Got A Clue

The Darling Buds- Please Yourself

Lush- Nothing Natural

The Jesus & Mary Chain- Almost Gold

Foxing- Heartbeats

Interpol- Complications

Mitski- Me And My Husband

Cuco and Clairo- Drown

Christine and the Queens- La Marcheuse

Hatchie- Sure

Pale Waves- Eighteen

Low- Disarray

R.E.M.- Belong

