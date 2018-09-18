New music including Empress Of, Soccer Mommy, Disclosure and Christine and the Queens on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Death Cab For Cutie, Mitski and Wild Nothing on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to 1992 for a block of songs that all made the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields August 28, 2018
- R.E.M.- Undertow
- Empress Of- When I’m With Him
- Christine and the Queens- 5 Dollars
- Maggie Rogers- Give A Little
- Interpol- If You Really Love Nothing
- Death Cab For Cutie- Summer Years
- Wild Nothing- Wheel Of Misfortune
- Soccer Mommy- I’m On Fire
- Boygenius- Me & My Dog
- Cat Power- Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)
- Mitski- Remember My Name
- Kurt Vile- Loading Zones
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Talking Straight
- Disclosure- Moonlight
- Robyn- Missing U
- Chvrches- Out Of My Head (feat. Wednesday Campanella)
- Pale Waves- Black
- Broods- Peach
- Metric- Dressed To Suppress
- Smashing Pumpkins- Drown
- Talking Heads- Lifetime Piling Up
- Television- Call Mr. Lee
- Happy Mondays- Stinkin’ Thinkin’
- INXS- Heaven Sent
- Sinéad O’Connor- Success Has Made A Failure Of Our Home
- U2- Even Better Than The Real Thing
- Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians- Ultra Unbelievable Love
- James- Born Of Frustration
- Dramarama- Haven’t Got A Clue
- The Darling Buds- Please Yourself
- Lush- Nothing Natural
- The Jesus & Mary Chain- Almost Gold
- Foxing- Heartbeats
- Interpol- Complications
- Mitski- Me And My Husband
- Cuco and Clairo- Drown
- Christine and the Queens- La Marcheuse
- Hatchie- Sure
- Pale Waves- Eighteen
- Low- Disarray
- R.E.M.- Belong
