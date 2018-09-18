New music including Empress Of, Soccer Mommy, Disclosure and Christine and the Queens on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Death Cab For Cutie, Mitski and Wild Nothing on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to 1992 for a block of songs that all made the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields August 28, 2018

  • R.E.M.- Undertow
  • Empress Of- When I’m With Him
  • Christine and the Queens- 5 Dollars
  • Maggie Rogers- Give A Little
  • Interpol- If You Really Love Nothing
  • Death Cab For Cutie- Summer Years
  • Wild Nothing- Wheel Of Misfortune
  • Soccer Mommy- I’m On Fire
  • Boygenius- Me & My Dog
  • Cat Power- Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)
  • Mitski- Remember My Name
  • Kurt Vile- Loading Zones
  • Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Talking Straight
  • Disclosure- Moonlight
  • Robyn- Missing U
  • Chvrches- Out Of My Head (feat. Wednesday Campanella)
  • Pale Waves- Black
  • Broods- Peach
  • Metric- Dressed To Suppress
  • Smashing Pumpkins- Drown
  • Talking Heads- Lifetime Piling Up
  • Television- Call Mr. Lee
  • Happy Mondays- Stinkin’ Thinkin’
  • INXS- Heaven Sent
  • Sinéad O’Connor- Success Has Made A Failure Of Our Home
  • U2- Even Better Than The Real Thing
  • Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians- Ultra Unbelievable Love
  • James- Born Of Frustration
  • Dramarama- Haven’t Got A Clue
  • The Darling Buds- Please Yourself
  • Lush- Nothing Natural
  • The Jesus & Mary Chain- Almost Gold
  • Foxing- Heartbeats
  • Interpol- Complications
  • Mitski- Me And My Husband
  • Cuco and Clairo- Drown
  • Christine and the Queens- La Marcheuse
  • Hatchie- Sure
  • Pale Waves- Eighteen
  • Low- Disarray
  • R.E.M.- Belong

