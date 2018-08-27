New music including The Juan MacLean, Sky Ferreira, Maggie Rogers and Pale Waves on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Meg Myers and Florence + The Machine on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some of the standout records of 2002, which I fondly remember from back in the early days of West Of The Fields. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields July 31, 2018

  • R.E.M.- Ages Of You
  • Pale Waves- Eighteen
  • Maggie Rogers- Give A Little
  • Metric- Dressed To Suppress
  • Chvrches- Miracle (The Juan MacLean Remix)
  • The Juan MacLean- What Do You Feel Free About?
  • Underworld and Iggy Pop- Trapped
  • Interpol- Number 10
  • Wild Nothing- Partners In Motion
  • Radiohead- Let Down
  • Radiohead- Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
  • Radiohead- Talk Show Host
  • U2- Some Days Are Better Than Others
  • David Bowie- Zeroes (2018) [Radio Edit]
  • Nine Inch Nails- God Break Down The Door
  • X- Your Phone’s Off The Hook, But You’re Not
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers- Dosed
  • Coldplay- A Rush Of Blood To The Head
  • And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead- How Near, How Far
  • Doves- There Goes The Fear
  • The Music- Take The Long Road And Walk It
  • Sigur Rós- Untitled #4 (Njósnavélin)
  • Beck- Lonesome Tears
  • Spoon- The Way We Get By
  • Idlewild- A Modern Way Of Letting Go
  • LCD Soundsystem- Losing My Edge
  • Pale Waves- There’s A Honey
  • The 1975- Love It If We Made It
  • Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Talking Straight
  • Gorillaz- Hollywood (feat. Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle)
  • Let’s Eat Grandma- Hot Pink
  • Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter
  • Death Valley Girls- Summertime
  • Sky Ferreira- Voices Carry
  • Beach House- Black Car
  • Chromatics- Blue Girl
  • Meg Myers- Done
  • Florence + The Machine- Grace
  • Weezer- Africa
  • R.E.M.- Cuyahoga (Live at the Olympia)

