New music including The Juan MacLean, Sky Ferreira, Maggie Rogers and Pale Waves on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Meg Myers and Florence + The Machine on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some of the standout records of 2002, which I fondly remember from back in the early days of West Of The Fields. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields July 31, 2018
- R.E.M.- Ages Of You
- Pale Waves- Eighteen
- Maggie Rogers- Give A Little
- Metric- Dressed To Suppress
- Chvrches- Miracle (The Juan MacLean Remix)
- The Juan MacLean- What Do You Feel Free About?
- Underworld and Iggy Pop- Trapped
- Interpol- Number 10
- Wild Nothing- Partners In Motion
- Radiohead- Let Down
- Radiohead- Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
- Radiohead- Talk Show Host
- U2- Some Days Are Better Than Others
- David Bowie- Zeroes (2018) [Radio Edit]
- Nine Inch Nails- God Break Down The Door
- X- Your Phone’s Off The Hook, But You’re Not
- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Dosed
- Coldplay- A Rush Of Blood To The Head
- And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead- How Near, How Far
- Doves- There Goes The Fear
- The Music- Take The Long Road And Walk It
- Sigur Rós- Untitled #4 (Njósnavélin)
- Beck- Lonesome Tears
- Spoon- The Way We Get By
- Idlewild- A Modern Way Of Letting Go
- LCD Soundsystem- Losing My Edge
- Pale Waves- There’s A Honey
- The 1975- Love It If We Made It
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Talking Straight
- Gorillaz- Hollywood (feat. Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle)
- Let’s Eat Grandma- Hot Pink
- Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter
- Death Valley Girls- Summertime
- Sky Ferreira- Voices Carry
- Beach House- Black Car
- Chromatics- Blue Girl
- Meg Myers- Done
- Florence + The Machine- Grace
- Weezer- Africa
- R.E.M.- Cuyahoga (Live at the Olympia)
