New music including The Juan MacLean, Sky Ferreira, Maggie Rogers and Pale Waves on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Meg Myers and Florence + The Machine on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some of the standout records of 2002, which I fondly remember from back in the early days of West Of The Fields. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields July 31, 2018

R.E.M.- Ages Of You

Pale Waves- Eighteen

Maggie Rogers- Give A Little

Metric- Dressed To Suppress

Chvrches- Miracle (The Juan MacLean Remix)

The Juan MacLean- What Do You Feel Free About?

Underworld and Iggy Pop- Trapped

Interpol- Number 10

Wild Nothing- Partners In Motion

Radiohead- Let Down

Radiohead- Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Radiohead- Talk Show Host

U2- Some Days Are Better Than Others

David Bowie- Zeroes (2018) [Radio Edit]

Nine Inch Nails- God Break Down The Door

X- Your Phone’s Off The Hook, But You’re Not

Red Hot Chili Peppers- Dosed

Coldplay- A Rush Of Blood To The Head

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead- How Near, How Far

Doves- There Goes The Fear

The Music- Take The Long Road And Walk It

Sigur Rós- Untitled #4 (Njósnavélin)

Beck- Lonesome Tears

Spoon- The Way We Get By

Idlewild- A Modern Way Of Letting Go

LCD Soundsystem- Losing My Edge

Pale Waves- There’s A Honey

The 1975- Love It If We Made It

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Talking Straight

Gorillaz- Hollywood (feat. Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle)

Let’s Eat Grandma- Hot Pink

Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter

Death Valley Girls- Summertime

Sky Ferreira- Voices Carry

Beach House- Black Car

Chromatics- Blue Girl

Meg Myers- Done

Florence + The Machine- Grace

Weezer- Africa

R.E.M.- Cuyahoga (Live at the Olympia)

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”