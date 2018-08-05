New music including Metric, Hop Along, Waxahatchee and Kacey Musgraves on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to delve into recent releases from Dirty Projectors, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Gorillaz on the show this week, while the retro alternative set explored some key albums from the year 1984. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields July 17, 2018

R.E.M.- It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

Metric- Dark Saturday

Interpol- The Rover

The War On Drugs- Comin’ Through

Dirty Projectors- I Found It In U

Florence + The Machine- 100 Years

U2- Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way (Beck Remix)

Foals- Spanish Sahara

White Lung- Below

Beach House- Dark Spring

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Sister’s Jeans

Flasher- Harsh Light

Jealous Of The Birds- Russian Doll

Kacey Musgraves- Slow Burn

Soccer Mommy- Scorpio Rising

Snail Mail- Heat Wave

Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter

Jungle- Happy Man

Gorillaz- Souk Eye

U2- Wire

The Cure- Dressing Up

The Smiths- Reel Around The Fountain

The Replacements- Answering Machine

INXS- Original Sin

David Bowie- Loving The Alien

Weezer- Africa

Courtney Barnett- Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go To The Party

Arctic Monkeys- Four Out Of Five

Hop Along- How Simple

Mitski- Nobody

Yuno- So Slow

Sophie- Faceshopping

Nine Inch Nails- Play The Goddamned Part

Meg Myers- Tourniquet

Let’s Eat Grandma- Cool & Collected

Underworld and Iggy Pop- Get Your Shirt

Radiohead- Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Waxahatchee- Chapel Of Pines

Gang Gang Dance- Lotus

Alice Glass- Mine

Chromatics- Blue Girl

Chvrches- Heaven/Hell

R.E.M.- We Walk (Live)

