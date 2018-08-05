New music including Metric, Hop Along, Waxahatchee and Kacey Musgraves on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to delve into recent releases from Dirty Projectors, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Gorillaz on the show this week, while the retro alternative set explored some key albums from the year 1984. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields July 17, 2018
- R.E.M.- It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
- Metric- Dark Saturday
- Interpol- The Rover
- The War On Drugs- Comin’ Through
- Dirty Projectors- I Found It In U
- Florence + The Machine- 100 Years
- U2- Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way (Beck Remix)
- Foals- Spanish Sahara
- White Lung- Below
- Beach House- Dark Spring
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Sister’s Jeans
- Flasher- Harsh Light
- Jealous Of The Birds- Russian Doll
- Kacey Musgraves- Slow Burn
- Soccer Mommy- Scorpio Rising
- Snail Mail- Heat Wave
- Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter
- Jungle- Happy Man
- Gorillaz- Souk Eye
- U2- Wire
- The Cure- Dressing Up
- The Smiths- Reel Around The Fountain
- The Replacements- Answering Machine
- INXS- Original Sin
- David Bowie- Loving The Alien
- Weezer- Africa
- Courtney Barnett- Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go To The Party
- Arctic Monkeys- Four Out Of Five
- Hop Along- How Simple
- Mitski- Nobody
- Yuno- So Slow
- Sophie- Faceshopping
- Nine Inch Nails- Play The Goddamned Part
- Meg Myers- Tourniquet
- Let’s Eat Grandma- Cool & Collected
- Underworld and Iggy Pop- Get Your Shirt
- Radiohead- Street Spirit (Fade Out)
- Waxahatchee- Chapel Of Pines
- Gang Gang Dance- Lotus
- Alice Glass- Mine
- Chromatics- Blue Girl
- Chvrches- Heaven/Hell
- R.E.M.- We Walk (Live)
Download today’s episode to your computer