New music including Interpol, Flasher, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Courtney Barnett on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Father John Misty, Arctic Monkeys, Snail Mail and Chvrches on the show this week, while the retro alternative set explored some quirky New Wave from the year 1980, including a few artists you might not expect to hear. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields June 12, 2018
- R.E.M.- Binky The Doormat
- Interpol- The Rover
- Flasher- Pressure
- Parquet Courts- NYC Observation
- The 1975- Give Yourself A Try
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- The Hammer
- Courtney Barnett- I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch
- Sunny Day Real Estate- Pillars
- Chromatics- Blue Girl
- Hatchie- Sleep
- Maggie Rogers- Fallingwater
- Beach House- Black Car
- St. Vincent- Fast Slow Disco
- Kacey Musgraves- Velvet Elvis
- Weezer- Africa
- Gorillaz- Sorcererz
- Christine and the Queens- Damn, Dis-Moi (feat. Dâm-Funk)
- Gang Gang Dance- Young Boy (Marika In America)
- Underworld and Iggy Pop- Bells & Circles
- Nine Inch Nails- God Break Down The Door
- Robert Palmer- Johnny And Mary
- Paul McCartney- Temporary Secretary
- Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark- Electricity (Dindisc 1980 Version)
- Yoko Ono- Walking On Thin Ice
- Marianne Faithfull- Broken English
- Joy Division- Isolation
- Talking Heads- Crosseyed And Painless
- The Cure- M
- Elvis Costello & The Attractions- I Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down
- The Psychedelic Furs- India
- Lykke Li- So Sad So Sexy
- Meg Myers- Take Me To The Disco
- Chromatics- Black Walls
- Snail Mail- Golden Dream
- Pale Waves- Kiss
- Chvrches- Heaven/Hell
- Beach House- Pay No Mind
- Arctic Monkeys- Science Fiction
- Father John Misty- We’re Only People (And There’s Not Much Anyone Can Do About That)
- Gorillaz- Humility (feat. George Benson)
- Wild Nothing- Letting Go
- Iggy Pop- The Passenger
- Siouxsie & The Banshees- The Passenger
- Michael Hutchence- The Passenger
- Alison Mosshart and The Forest Rangers- The Passenger
- R.E.M.- The Passenger (Live on BBC’s “Later” with Jools Holland, 10/27/1998)
