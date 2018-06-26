New music including Interpol, Flasher, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Courtney Barnett on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Father John Misty, Arctic Monkeys, Snail Mail and Chvrches on the show this week, while the retro alternative set explored some quirky New Wave from the year 1980, including a few artists you might not expect to hear. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

R.E.M.- Binky The Doormat

Interpol- The Rover

Flasher- Pressure

Parquet Courts- NYC Observation

The 1975- Give Yourself A Try

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- The Hammer

Courtney Barnett- I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch

Sunny Day Real Estate- Pillars

Chromatics- Blue Girl

Hatchie- Sleep

Maggie Rogers- Fallingwater

Beach House- Black Car

St. Vincent- Fast Slow Disco

Kacey Musgraves- Velvet Elvis

Weezer- Africa

Gorillaz- Sorcererz

Christine and the Queens- Damn, Dis-Moi (feat. Dâm-Funk)

Gang Gang Dance- Young Boy (Marika In America)

Underworld and Iggy Pop- Bells & Circles

Nine Inch Nails- God Break Down The Door

Robert Palmer- Johnny And Mary

Paul McCartney- Temporary Secretary

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark- Electricity (Dindisc 1980 Version)

Yoko Ono- Walking On Thin Ice

Marianne Faithfull- Broken English

Joy Division- Isolation

Talking Heads- Crosseyed And Painless

The Cure- M

Elvis Costello & The Attractions- I Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down

The Psychedelic Furs- India

Lykke Li- So Sad So Sexy

Meg Myers- Take Me To The Disco

Chromatics- Black Walls

Snail Mail- Golden Dream

Pale Waves- Kiss

Chvrches- Heaven/Hell

Beach House- Pay No Mind

Arctic Monkeys- Science Fiction

Father John Misty- We’re Only People (And There’s Not Much Anyone Can Do About That)

Gorillaz- Humility (feat. George Benson)

Wild Nothing- Letting Go

Iggy Pop- The Passenger

Siouxsie & The Banshees- The Passenger

Michael Hutchence- The Passenger

Alison Mosshart and The Forest Rangers- The Passenger

R.E.M.- The Passenger (Live on BBC’s “Later” with Jools Holland, 10/27/1998)

