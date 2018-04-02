New music including Let’s Eat Grandma, Snail Mail, Bishop Briggs and Preoccupations on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tunes from Middle Kids, The Aces and Goat Girl debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set explored highlights from some of the best albums of the year 1996. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
- R.E.M.- Man-Sized Wreath
- Let’s Eat Grandma- Falling Into Me
- Chvrches- My Enemy (feat. Matt Berninger)
- Pale Waves- The Tide
- The Aces- Just Like That
- Tracey Thorn- Guitar
- Middle Kids- Mistake
- The Decemberists- Cutting Stone
- Belle and Sebastian- Poor Boy
- Sunflower Bean- Twentytwo
- Beach House- Dive
- U.S. Girls- Poem
- Superorganism- The Prawn Song
- Snail Mail- Pristine
- Frankie Cosmos- Apathy
- Soccer Mommy- Last Girl
- Bishop Briggs- White Flag
- Iceage- Pain Killer (feat. Sky Ferreira)
- Courtney Barnett- Need A Little Time
- Parquet Courts- Wide Awake
- Beck- Jack-Ass
- Wilco- Monday
- The Afghan Whigs- Going To Town
- Sebadoh- Ocean
- Sloan- The Good In Everyone
- Weezer- Getchoo
- Suede- Trash
- Manic Street Preachers- Kevin Carter
- Blur- Stereotypes
- Lush- Runaway
- The Cardigans- Been It
- Stereolab- Cybele’s Reverie
- Fiona Apple- Shadowboxer
- Mazzy Star- I’ve Been Let Down
- Cocteau Twins- Violaine
- Preoccupations- Solace
- Goat Girl- Throw Me A Bone
- Middle Kids- Never Start
- Natalie Prass- Sisters
- David Byrne- It’s Not Dark Up Here
- Jack White- Ice Station Zebra
- Let’s Eat Grandma- Hot Pink
- MGMT- Days That Got Away
- Beach House- Lemon Glow
- Lucy Dacus- Timefighter
- Lo Moon- All In
- R.E.M.- Laughing (Live in Toronto, 1983)
