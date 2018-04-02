New music including Let’s Eat Grandma, Snail Mail, Bishop Briggs and Preoccupations on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tunes from Middle Kids, The Aces and Goat Girl debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set explored highlights from some of the best albums of the year 1996. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields March 27, 2018

R.E.M.- Man-Sized Wreath

Let’s Eat Grandma- Falling Into Me

Chvrches- My Enemy (feat. Matt Berninger)

Pale Waves- The Tide

The Aces- Just Like That

Tracey Thorn- Guitar

Middle Kids- Mistake

The Decemberists- Cutting Stone

Belle and Sebastian- Poor Boy

Sunflower Bean- Twentytwo

Beach House- Dive

U.S. Girls- Poem

Superorganism- The Prawn Song

Snail Mail- Pristine

Frankie Cosmos- Apathy

Soccer Mommy- Last Girl

Bishop Briggs- White Flag

Iceage- Pain Killer (feat. Sky Ferreira)

Courtney Barnett- Need A Little Time

Parquet Courts- Wide Awake

Beck- Jack-Ass

Wilco- Monday

The Afghan Whigs- Going To Town

Sebadoh- Ocean

Sloan- The Good In Everyone

Weezer- Getchoo

Suede- Trash

Manic Street Preachers- Kevin Carter

Blur- Stereotypes

Lush- Runaway

The Cardigans- Been It

Stereolab- Cybele’s Reverie

Fiona Apple- Shadowboxer

Mazzy Star- I’ve Been Let Down

Cocteau Twins- Violaine

Preoccupations- Solace

Goat Girl- Throw Me A Bone

Middle Kids- Never Start

Natalie Prass- Sisters

David Byrne- It’s Not Dark Up Here

Jack White- Ice Station Zebra

Let’s Eat Grandma- Hot Pink

MGMT- Days That Got Away

Beach House- Lemon Glow

Lucy Dacus- Timefighter

Lo Moon- All In

R.E.M.- Laughing (Live in Toronto, 1983)

