New music including U.S. Girls, Björk, St. Vincent and Morrissey on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Angel Olsen on the show this week, while the retro alternative set took a look back at the year 1988, inspired by the recent Black Friday Record Store Day reissue of Tori Amos’ long-out-of-print debut record, “Y Kant Tori Read.” Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 28, 2017

R.E.M.- 6-8 Passion & Voc (Demo)

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- She Taught Me How To Fly

Wolf Alice- Planet Hunter

Morrissey- My Love, I’d Do Anything For You

LCD Soundsystem- I Used To

Lorde- Sober

The War On Drugs- Nothing To Find

The National- Day I Die

U.S. Girls- Velvet 4 Sale

Tune-Yards- Look At Your Hands

Charlotte Gainsbourg- Sylvia Says

Y Kant Tori Read- Cool On Your Island

The Sugarcubes- Birthday

Sonic Youth- Teen Age Riot

Pixies- Break My Body

The Mighty Lemon Drops- Inside Out

Talking Heads- (Nothing But) Flowers

Beck- Fix Me

Sunflower Bean- I Was A Fool

Alvvays- Forget About Life

Björk- Sue Me

Fever Ray- A Part Of Us

St. Vincent- Savior

Angel Olsen- Sweet Dreams

R.E.M.- Howler Monkey (Demo)

