New music including U.S. Girls, Björk, St. Vincent and Morrissey on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Angel Olsen on the show this week, while the retro alternative set took a look back at the year 1988, inspired by the recent Black Friday Record Store Day reissue of Tori Amos’ long-out-of-print debut record, “Y Kant Tori Read.” Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 28, 2017

  • R.E.M.- 6-8 Passion & Voc (Demo)
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- She Taught Me How To Fly
  • Wolf Alice- Planet Hunter
  • Morrissey- My Love, I’d Do Anything For You
  • LCD Soundsystem- I Used To
  • Lorde- Sober
  • The War On Drugs- Nothing To Find
  • The National- Day I Die
  • U.S. Girls- Velvet 4 Sale
  • Tune-Yards- Look At Your Hands
  • Charlotte Gainsbourg- Sylvia Says
  • Y Kant Tori Read- Cool On Your Island
  • The Sugarcubes- Birthday
  • Sonic Youth- Teen Age Riot
  • Pixies- Break My Body
  • The Mighty Lemon Drops- Inside Out
  • Talking Heads- (Nothing But) Flowers
  • Beck- Fix Me
  • Sunflower Bean- I Was A Fool
  • Alvvays- Forget About Life
  • Björk- Sue Me
  • Fever Ray- A Part Of Us
  • St. Vincent- Savior
  • Angel Olsen- Sweet Dreams
  • R.E.M.- Howler Monkey (Demo)

Travis Gass

About Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.