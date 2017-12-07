New music including U.S. Girls, Björk, St. Vincent and Morrissey on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Angel Olsen on the show this week, while the retro alternative set took a look back at the year 1988, inspired by the recent Black Friday Record Store Day reissue of Tori Amos’ long-out-of-print debut record, “Y Kant Tori Read.” Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields November 28, 2017
- R.E.M.- 6-8 Passion & Voc (Demo)
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- She Taught Me How To Fly
- Wolf Alice- Planet Hunter
- Morrissey- My Love, I’d Do Anything For You
- LCD Soundsystem- I Used To
- Lorde- Sober
- The War On Drugs- Nothing To Find
- The National- Day I Die
- U.S. Girls- Velvet 4 Sale
- Tune-Yards- Look At Your Hands
- Charlotte Gainsbourg- Sylvia Says
- Y Kant Tori Read- Cool On Your Island
- The Sugarcubes- Birthday
- Sonic Youth- Teen Age Riot
- Pixies- Break My Body
- The Mighty Lemon Drops- Inside Out
- Talking Heads- (Nothing But) Flowers
- Beck- Fix Me
- Sunflower Bean- I Was A Fool
- Alvvays- Forget About Life
- Björk- Sue Me
- Fever Ray- A Part Of Us
- St. Vincent- Savior
- Angel Olsen- Sweet Dreams
- R.E.M.- Howler Monkey (Demo)
