New music including Alice Glass, The Preatures, Daughter and Kelela on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tracks from The Horrors, Liam Gallagher, Queens Of The Stone Age and Cut Copy debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set rounded up some of the standout songs of the year 1993. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields August 14, 2017

R.E.M.- Funtime (Live 1992)

Alice Glass- Without Love

Kelela- LMK

The Horrors- Something To Remember Me By

Daughter- Burn It Down

Liam Gallagher- For What It’s Worth

Goat Girl- Crow Cries

Arcade Fire- We Don’t Deserve Love

The War On Drugs- Pain

Queens Of The Stone Age- The Evil Has Landed

Cut Copy- Standing In The Middle Of The Field

Haim and BloodPop®-Little of Your Love (BloodPop® Remix)

The National- Carin At The Liquor Store

The Preatures- Girlhood

Wolf Alice- Don’t Delete The Kisses

Frankie Rose- Cage Tropical

Radiohead- Man Of War

Alice Merton- No Roots

Grace Mitchell- Capital Letters

Depeche Mode- I Feel You

Curve- Superblaster

Deacon Blue- Your Town

New Order- World

U2- Stay (Faraway, So Close!)

INXS- Beautiful Girl

Suede- So Young

Manic Street Preachers- La Tristesse Durera (Scream To A Sigh)

Pearl Jam- Crazy Mary

Dinosaur Jr.- Start Choppin

Thurston Moore- Smoke Of Dreams

The War On Drugs- Strangest Thing

Dum Dum Girls- Rimbaud Eyes

Destroyer- Sky’s Grey

Broken Social Scene- Please Take Me With You

Wolf Parade- Valley Boy

Purity Ring- Asido

Sylvan Esso- Rewind (Echo Mountain Sessions)

Vera Blue- Said Goodbye To Your Mother

Bully- Feel The Same

Belle and Sebastian- We Were Beautiful

R.E.M.- Memphis Train Blues

