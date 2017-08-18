New music including Alice Glass, The Preatures, Daughter and Kelela on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tracks from The Horrors, Liam Gallagher, Queens Of The Stone Age and Cut Copy debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set rounded up some of the standout songs of the year 1993. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields August 14, 2017
- R.E.M.- Funtime (Live 1992)
- Alice Glass- Without Love
- Kelela- LMK
- The Horrors- Something To Remember Me By
- Daughter- Burn It Down
- Liam Gallagher- For What It’s Worth
- Goat Girl- Crow Cries
- Arcade Fire- We Don’t Deserve Love
- The War On Drugs- Pain
- Queens Of The Stone Age- The Evil Has Landed
- Cut Copy- Standing In The Middle Of The Field
- Haim and BloodPop®-Little of Your Love (BloodPop® Remix)
- The National- Carin At The Liquor Store
- The Preatures- Girlhood
- Wolf Alice- Don’t Delete The Kisses
- Frankie Rose- Cage Tropical
- Radiohead- Man Of War
- Alice Merton- No Roots
- Grace Mitchell- Capital Letters
- Depeche Mode- I Feel You
- Curve- Superblaster
- Deacon Blue- Your Town
- New Order- World
- U2- Stay (Faraway, So Close!)
- INXS- Beautiful Girl
- Suede- So Young
- Manic Street Preachers- La Tristesse Durera (Scream To A Sigh)
- Pearl Jam- Crazy Mary
- Dinosaur Jr.- Start Choppin
- Thurston Moore- Smoke Of Dreams
- The War On Drugs- Strangest Thing
- Dum Dum Girls- Rimbaud Eyes
- Destroyer- Sky’s Grey
- Broken Social Scene- Please Take Me With You
- Wolf Parade- Valley Boy
- Purity Ring- Asido
- Sylvan Esso- Rewind (Echo Mountain Sessions)
- Vera Blue- Said Goodbye To Your Mother
- Bully- Feel The Same
- Belle and Sebastian- We Were Beautiful
- R.E.M.- Memphis Train Blues
Download today’s episode to your computer