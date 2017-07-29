New music including Vera Blue, The War On Drugs, Wolf Parade and Lana Del Rey on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I debuted new tracks from Arcade Fire, Grizzly Bear and Broken Social Scene on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set looked back to some musical highlights from the year 2006. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields July 24, 2017
- R.E.M.- Be Mine (Mike On Bus Version)
- Lana Del Rey- 13 Beaches
- Vera Blue- Pedestal/Cover Me
- Susanne Sundfør- Undercover
- Arcade Fire- Good God Damn
- Grizzly Bear- Neighbors
- Broken Social Scene- Stay Happy
- The War On Drugs- Strangest Thing
- The National- Guilty Party
- Radiohead- Man Of War
- Nine Inch Nails- This Isn’t The Place
- The Horrors- Machine
- Wolf Alice- Don’t Delete The Kisses
- Empress Of- Go To Hell
- Matthew Dear- Modafinil Blues
- Cut Copy- Airborne
- The Knife- Like A Pen
- Junior Boys- Double Shadow
- TV On The Radio- Province
- Hot Chip- (Just Like We) Breakdown
- Fujiya & Miyagi- Collarbone
- Beck- We Dance Alone
- The Killers- When You Were Young
- The Strokes- You Only Live Once
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Cheated Hearts
- Concrete Blonde- God Is A Bullet
- Wolf Parade- Valley Boy
- Waxahatchee- Hear You
- Radiohead- The National Anthem (Thom 4-track)
- Nine Inch Nails- The Lovers
- Frankie Rose- Trouble
- Haim- Kept Me Crying
- Lorde- Perfect Places
- St. Vincent- New York
- Billie Eilish- idontwannabeyouanymore
- Lana Del Rey- Beautiful People Beautiful Problems (feat. Stevie Nicks)
- Beth Ditto- We Could Run
- Arcade Fire- Put Your Money On Me
- Mew- Twist Quest
- Cults- Offering
- Parcels- Overnight
- Washed Out- I’ve Been Daydreaming My Entire Life
- Grace Mitchell- Come Back For You
- Beach House- White Moon (iTunes Session Remix)
- Radiohead- An Airbag Saved My Life (Demo)
- R.E.M.- Emphysema
