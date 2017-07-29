New music including Vera Blue, The War On Drugs, Wolf Parade and Lana Del Rey on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I debuted new tracks from Arcade Fire, Grizzly Bear and Broken Social Scene on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set looked back to some musical highlights from the year 2006. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields July 24, 2017

R.E.M.- Be Mine (Mike On Bus Version)

Lana Del Rey- 13 Beaches

Vera Blue- Pedestal/Cover Me

Susanne Sundfør- Undercover

Arcade Fire- Good God Damn

Grizzly Bear- Neighbors

Broken Social Scene- Stay Happy

The War On Drugs- Strangest Thing

The National- Guilty Party

Radiohead- Man Of War

Nine Inch Nails- This Isn’t The Place

The Horrors- Machine

Wolf Alice- Don’t Delete The Kisses

Empress Of- Go To Hell

Matthew Dear- Modafinil Blues

Cut Copy- Airborne

The Knife- Like A Pen

Junior Boys- Double Shadow

TV On The Radio- Province

Hot Chip- (Just Like We) Breakdown

Fujiya & Miyagi- Collarbone

Beck- We Dance Alone

The Killers- When You Were Young

The Strokes- You Only Live Once

Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Cheated Hearts

Concrete Blonde- God Is A Bullet

Wolf Parade- Valley Boy

Waxahatchee- Hear You

Radiohead- The National Anthem (Thom 4-track)

Nine Inch Nails- The Lovers

Frankie Rose- Trouble

Haim- Kept Me Crying

Lorde- Perfect Places

St. Vincent- New York

Billie Eilish- idontwannabeyouanymore

Lana Del Rey- Beautiful People Beautiful Problems (feat. Stevie Nicks)

Beth Ditto- We Could Run

Arcade Fire- Put Your Money On Me

Mew- Twist Quest

Cults- Offering

Parcels- Overnight

Washed Out- I’ve Been Daydreaming My Entire Life

Grace Mitchell- Come Back For You

Beach House- White Moon (iTunes Session Remix)

Radiohead- An Airbag Saved My Life (Demo)

R.E.M.- Emphysema

