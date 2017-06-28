New music including Hercules & Love Affair, Beth Ditto, Haim and Parcels on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tracks from Radiohead, Grizzly Bear and Haim debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured some of the best punk and heavier underground music of the year 1984. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields June 26, 2017

R.E.M.- Boy In The Well

Radiohead- Lift

The War On Drugs- Holding On

Arcade Fire- Everything Now

Parcels- Overnight

Hercules & Love Affair- Omnion (feat. Sharon Van Etten)

Todd Terje- Maskindans (feat. Det Gylne Triangel) [Radio Edit]

Grizzly Bear- Four Cypresses

The National- The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness

Queens Of The Stone Age- The Way You Used To Do

Haim- Little Of Your Love

Lorde- Homemade Dynamite

Kacy Hill- Keep Me Sane

Radiohead- Man Of War

The Horrors- Machine

Lo Moon- Loveless

Hüsker Dü- Something I Learned Today

Minutemen- The Glory Of Man

The Replacements- Unsatisfied

Violent Femmes- Country Death Song

Ramones- Howling At The Moon (Sha-La-La)

Midnight Oil- Best Of Both Worlds

Julian Cope- The Greatness & Perfection of Love

Siouxsie & The Banshees- Dazzle

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds- From Her To Eternity

Death From Above 1979- Freeze Me

Phoenix- Telefono

Arcade Fire- Creature Comfort

St. Vincent- Prince Johnny

Susanne Sundfør- Undercover

Liv- Heaven

Washed Out- Hard To Say Goodbye

Sylvan Esso- Kick Jump Twist

Gorillaz- Sleeping Powder

Beth Ditto- We Could Run

Coldplay- All I Can Think About Is You

Ride- All I Want

Jarvis Cocker, Jason Buckle, Jonny Greenwood, Phil Selway, Steve Claydon and Steve Mackey- Do The Hippogriff

Mew- Nothingness And No Regrets

Lorde- Supercut

Radiohead- I Promise

Fleet Foxes- On Another Ocean (January / June)

Waxahatchee- Never Been Wrong

R.E.M.- Wichita Lineman (Live)

