New music including Hercules & Love Affair, Beth Ditto, Haim and Parcels on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tracks from Radiohead, Grizzly Bear and Haim debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured some of the best punk and heavier underground music of the year 1984. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields June 26, 2017
- R.E.M.- Boy In The Well
- Radiohead- Lift
- The War On Drugs- Holding On
- Arcade Fire- Everything Now
- Parcels- Overnight
- Hercules & Love Affair- Omnion (feat. Sharon Van Etten)
- Todd Terje- Maskindans (feat. Det Gylne Triangel) [Radio Edit]
- Grizzly Bear- Four Cypresses
- The National- The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
- Queens Of The Stone Age- The Way You Used To Do
- Haim- Little Of Your Love
- Lorde- Homemade Dynamite
- Kacy Hill- Keep Me Sane
- Radiohead- Man Of War
- The Horrors- Machine
- Lo Moon- Loveless
- Hüsker Dü- Something I Learned Today
- Minutemen- The Glory Of Man
- The Replacements- Unsatisfied
- Violent Femmes- Country Death Song
- Ramones- Howling At The Moon (Sha-La-La)
- Midnight Oil- Best Of Both Worlds
- Julian Cope- The Greatness & Perfection of Love
- Siouxsie & The Banshees- Dazzle
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds- From Her To Eternity
- Death From Above 1979- Freeze Me
- Phoenix- Telefono
- Arcade Fire- Creature Comfort
- St. Vincent- Prince Johnny
- Susanne Sundfør- Undercover
- Liv- Heaven
- Washed Out- Hard To Say Goodbye
- Sylvan Esso- Kick Jump Twist
- Gorillaz- Sleeping Powder
- Beth Ditto- We Could Run
- Coldplay- All I Can Think About Is You
- Ride- All I Want
- Jarvis Cocker, Jason Buckle, Jonny Greenwood, Phil Selway, Steve Claydon and Steve Mackey- Do The Hippogriff
- Mew- Nothingness And No Regrets
- Lorde- Supercut
- Radiohead- I Promise
- Fleet Foxes- On Another Ocean (January / June)
- Waxahatchee- Never Been Wrong
- R.E.M.- Wichita Lineman (Live)
