New music including Susanne Sundfør, Liv, Zola Jesus and Death From Above 1979 on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Lorde, Waxahatchee and Phoenix on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to a crop of modern rock radio hits from the year 1990. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields June 12, 2017

R.E.M.- Everybody Hurts

Susanne Sundfør- Undercover

Liv- Heaven

Haim- Want You Back

Lorde- Sober

Sylvan Esso- Just Dancing

Washed Out- Get Lost

Arcade Fire- Everything Now

The War On Drugs- Holding On

The National- The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness

Waxahatchee- Never Been Wrong

Radiohead- I Promise

Radiohead- A Reminder

Grizzly Bear- Mourning Sound

Phoenix- Tuttifrutti

!!!- Things Get Hard

Todd Terje- Maskindans (feat. Det Gylne Triangel) [Radio Edit]

New Order- World In Motion

Depeche Mode- World In My Eyes

DNA featuring Suzanne Vega- Tom’s Diner (DNA Remix)

World Party- Put The Message In The Box

Pet Shop Boys- So Hard

They Might Be Giants- Birdhouse In Your Soul

The Cure- Hello I Love You

David J- I’ll Be Your Chauffeur

Dramarama- Last Cigarette

Pixies- Velouria

Death From Above 1979- Freeze Me

Liam Gallagher- Wall Of Glass

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- French Press

LCD Soundsystem- Call The Police

Zola Jesus- Exhumed

Slowdive- Slomo

Beach House- Chariot

Fleet Foxes- Cassius, –

Lo Moon- This Is It

Feist- I Wish I Didn’t Miss You

!!!- Heart Of Hearts

Phoenix- Fleur De Lys

Lorde- Perfect Places

Courtney Barnett- How To Boil An Egg

Haim- Right Now

Lana Del Rey- Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind

R.E.M.- King Of Comedy (808 State Remix)

