New music including Susanne Sundfør, Liv, Zola Jesus and Death From Above 1979 on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Lorde, Waxahatchee and Phoenix on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to a crop of modern rock radio hits from the year 1990. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields June 12, 2017
- R.E.M.- Everybody Hurts
- Susanne Sundfør- Undercover
- Liv- Heaven
- Haim- Want You Back
- Lorde- Sober
- Sylvan Esso- Just Dancing
- Washed Out- Get Lost
- Arcade Fire- Everything Now
- The War On Drugs- Holding On
- The National- The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
- Waxahatchee- Never Been Wrong
- Radiohead- I Promise
- Radiohead- A Reminder
- Grizzly Bear- Mourning Sound
- Phoenix- Tuttifrutti
- !!!- Things Get Hard
- Todd Terje- Maskindans (feat. Det Gylne Triangel) [Radio Edit]
- New Order- World In Motion
- Depeche Mode- World In My Eyes
- DNA featuring Suzanne Vega- Tom’s Diner (DNA Remix)
- World Party- Put The Message In The Box
- Pet Shop Boys- So Hard
- They Might Be Giants- Birdhouse In Your Soul
- The Cure- Hello I Love You
- David J- I’ll Be Your Chauffeur
- Dramarama- Last Cigarette
- Pixies- Velouria
- Death From Above 1979- Freeze Me
- Liam Gallagher- Wall Of Glass
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- French Press
- LCD Soundsystem- Call The Police
- Zola Jesus- Exhumed
- Slowdive- Slomo
- Beach House- Chariot
- Fleet Foxes- Cassius, –
- Lo Moon- This Is It
- Feist- I Wish I Didn’t Miss You
- !!!- Heart Of Hearts
- Phoenix- Fleur De Lys
- Lorde- Perfect Places
- Courtney Barnett- How To Boil An Egg
- Haim- Right Now
- Lana Del Rey- Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind
- R.E.M.- King Of Comedy (808 State Remix)
