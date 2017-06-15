New music including Susanne Sundfør, Liv, Zola Jesus and Death From Above 1979 on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Lorde, Waxahatchee and Phoenix on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to a crop of modern rock radio hits from the year 1990. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields June 12, 2017

  • R.E.M.- Everybody Hurts
  • Susanne Sundfør- Undercover
  • Liv- Heaven
  • Haim- Want You Back
  • Lorde- Sober
  • Sylvan Esso- Just Dancing
  • Washed Out- Get Lost
  • Arcade Fire- Everything Now
  • The War On Drugs- Holding On
  • The National- The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
  • Waxahatchee- Never Been Wrong
  • Radiohead- I Promise
  • Radiohead- A Reminder
  • Grizzly Bear- Mourning Sound
  • Phoenix- Tuttifrutti
  • !!!- Things Get Hard
  • Todd Terje- Maskindans (feat. Det Gylne Triangel) [Radio Edit]
  • New Order- World In Motion
  • Depeche Mode- World In My Eyes
  • DNA featuring Suzanne Vega- Tom’s Diner (DNA Remix)
  • World Party- Put The Message In The Box
  • Pet Shop Boys- So Hard
  • They Might Be Giants- Birdhouse In Your Soul
  • The Cure- Hello I Love You
  • David J- I’ll Be Your Chauffeur
  • Dramarama- Last Cigarette
  • Pixies- Velouria
  • Death From Above 1979- Freeze Me
  • Liam Gallagher- Wall Of Glass
  • Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- French Press
  • LCD Soundsystem- Call The Police
  • Zola Jesus- Exhumed
  • Slowdive- Slomo
  • Beach House- Chariot
  • Fleet Foxes- Cassius, –
  • Lo Moon- This Is It
  • Feist- I Wish I Didn’t Miss You
  • !!!- Heart Of Hearts
  • Phoenix- Fleur De Lys
  • Lorde- Perfect Places
  • Courtney Barnett- How To Boil An Egg
  • Haim- Right Now
  • Lana Del Rey- Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind
  • R.E.M.- King Of Comedy (808 State Remix)


