New music including Washed Out, Grace Mitchell, Lorde and Alt-J on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

Shows
By

New tracks from !!!, Slowdive and Mew debuted on the show this week, while I continued preparing for the big 20th anniversary reissue of Radiohead’s “OK Computer” with a set of Thom Yorke guest appearances on other artists’ songs. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 29, 2017

  • R.E.M.- Electron Blue (Live)
  • Washed Out- Get Lost
  • Phoenix- Ti Amo
  • Franz Ferdinand- Jacqueline
  • !!!- Throw Yourself In The River
  • Lorde- Green Light (Chromeo Remix)
  • Purity Ring- Begin Again
  • Grace Mitchell- Cali God
  • Haim- Right Now
  • Kacy Hill- Hard To Love
  • Alt-J- Adeline
  • Grizzly Bear- Mourning Sound
  • Local Natives- The Only Heirs
  • LCD Soundsystem- Call The Police
  • The National- The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
  • Waxahatchee- Silver
  • Radiohead- Airbag
  • Drugstore- El Presidente
  • PJ Harvey- The Mess We’re In
  • Björk- I’ve Seen It All
  • UNKLE- Rabbit In Your Headlights
  • Modeselektor- The White Flash
  • Flying Lotus- …And The World Laughs With You
  • Burial, Four Tet and Thom Yorke- Ego
  • Mark Pritchard- Beautiful People
  • Slowdive- Falling Ashes
  • Beach House- Chariot
  • Lana Del Rey- Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind
  • Kacy Hill- Like A Woman
  • Sylvan Esso- Rewind
  • Goldfrapp- Zodiac Black
  • Haim- Want You Back
  • Phoenix- J-Boy
  • Future Islands- Black Rose
  • Miya Folick- Trouble Adjusting
  • The Afghan Whigs- Toy Automatic
  • Mew- Learn Our Crystals
  • Fleet Foxes- I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar
  • Feist- A Man Is Not His Song
  • LCD Soundsystem- American Dream
  • R.E.M.- I’ve Been High (Live Video Version)


Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”

Travis Gass

About Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.