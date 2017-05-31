New music including Washed Out, Grace Mitchell, Lorde and Alt-J on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tracks from !!!, Slowdive and Mew debuted on the show this week, while I continued preparing for the big 20th anniversary reissue of Radiohead’s “OK Computer” with a set of Thom Yorke guest appearances on other artists’ songs. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 29, 2017

R.E.M.- Electron Blue (Live)

Washed Out- Get Lost

Phoenix- Ti Amo

Franz Ferdinand- Jacqueline

!!!- Throw Yourself In The River

Lorde- Green Light (Chromeo Remix)

Purity Ring- Begin Again

Grace Mitchell- Cali God

Haim- Right Now

Kacy Hill- Hard To Love

Alt-J- Adeline

Grizzly Bear- Mourning Sound

Local Natives- The Only Heirs

LCD Soundsystem- Call The Police

The National- The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness

Waxahatchee- Silver

Radiohead- Airbag

Drugstore- El Presidente

PJ Harvey- The Mess We’re In

Björk- I’ve Seen It All

UNKLE- Rabbit In Your Headlights

Modeselektor- The White Flash

Flying Lotus- …And The World Laughs With You

Burial, Four Tet and Thom Yorke- Ego

Mark Pritchard- Beautiful People

Slowdive- Falling Ashes

Beach House- Chariot

Lana Del Rey- Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind

Kacy Hill- Like A Woman

Sylvan Esso- Rewind

Goldfrapp- Zodiac Black

Haim- Want You Back

Phoenix- J-Boy

Future Islands- Black Rose

Miya Folick- Trouble Adjusting

The Afghan Whigs- Toy Automatic

Mew- Learn Our Crystals

Fleet Foxes- I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar

Feist- A Man Is Not His Song

LCD Soundsystem- American Dream

R.E.M.- I’ve Been High (Live Video Version)

