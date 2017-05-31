New music including Washed Out, Grace Mitchell, Lorde and Alt-J on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tracks from !!!, Slowdive and Mew debuted on the show this week, while I continued preparing for the big 20th anniversary reissue of Radiohead’s “OK Computer” with a set of Thom Yorke guest appearances on other artists’ songs. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields May 29, 2017
- R.E.M.- Electron Blue (Live)
- Washed Out- Get Lost
- Phoenix- Ti Amo
- Franz Ferdinand- Jacqueline
- !!!- Throw Yourself In The River
- Lorde- Green Light (Chromeo Remix)
- Purity Ring- Begin Again
- Grace Mitchell- Cali God
- Haim- Right Now
- Kacy Hill- Hard To Love
- Alt-J- Adeline
- Grizzly Bear- Mourning Sound
- Local Natives- The Only Heirs
- LCD Soundsystem- Call The Police
- The National- The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
- Waxahatchee- Silver
- Radiohead- Airbag
- Drugstore- El Presidente
- PJ Harvey- The Mess We’re In
- Björk- I’ve Seen It All
- UNKLE- Rabbit In Your Headlights
- Modeselektor- The White Flash
- Flying Lotus- …And The World Laughs With You
- Burial, Four Tet and Thom Yorke- Ego
- Mark Pritchard- Beautiful People
- Slowdive- Falling Ashes
- Beach House- Chariot
- Lana Del Rey- Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind
- Kacy Hill- Like A Woman
- Sylvan Esso- Rewind
- Goldfrapp- Zodiac Black
- Haim- Want You Back
- Phoenix- J-Boy
- Future Islands- Black Rose
- Miya Folick- Trouble Adjusting
- The Afghan Whigs- Toy Automatic
- Mew- Learn Our Crystals
- Fleet Foxes- I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar
- Feist- A Man Is Not His Song
- LCD Soundsystem- American Dream
- R.E.M.- I’ve Been High (Live Video Version)
Download today’s episode to your computer