New music including Beach House, Courtney Barnett, Miya Folick and Local Natives on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Grizzly Bear, Phoenix and !!! on the show this week, while the retro alternative set paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 22, 2017

R.E.M.- New Test Leper (Live Acoustic)

Beach House- Chariot

Slowdive- Go Get It

Grizzly Bear- Mourning Sound

Broken Social Scene- Hug Of Thunder

Local Natives- The Only Heirs

Miya Folick- Trouble Adjusting

Courtney Barnett- How To Boil An Egg

Waxahatchee- Silver

LCD Soundsystem- Call The Police

The National- The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness

Haim- Right Now

Sylvan Esso- Slack Jaw

Phoenix- Ti Amo

Kacy Hill- Hard To Love

Future Islands- Day Glow Fire

Radiohead- Electioneering

Soundgarden- Loud Love

Soundgarden- Outshined

Soundgarden- Rusty Cage

Temple Of The Dog- Hunger Strike

Soundgarden- Spoonman

Soundgarden- Fell On Black Days

Chris Cornell- Seasons

Soundgarden- Black Hole Sun

Audioslave- Cochise

Soundgarden- The Day I Tried To Live

Chris Cornell- You Know My Name

Audioslave- Like A Stone

Soundgarden- Burden In My Hand

Gorillaz- Momentz (feat. De La Soul)

Phoenix- J-Boy

Haim- Want You Back

!!!- NRGQ

The Afghan Whigs- Copernicus

Mew- In A Better Place

Fleet Foxes- Crack-Up

LCD Soundsystem- American Dream

R.E.M.- Out In The Country

