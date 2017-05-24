New music including Beach House, Courtney Barnett, Miya Folick and Local Natives on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Grizzly Bear, Phoenix and !!! on the show this week, while the retro alternative set paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields May 22, 2017
- R.E.M.- New Test Leper (Live Acoustic)
- Beach House- Chariot
- Slowdive- Go Get It
- Grizzly Bear- Mourning Sound
- Broken Social Scene- Hug Of Thunder
- Local Natives- The Only Heirs
- Miya Folick- Trouble Adjusting
- Courtney Barnett- How To Boil An Egg
- Waxahatchee- Silver
- LCD Soundsystem- Call The Police
- The National- The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
- Haim- Right Now
- Sylvan Esso- Slack Jaw
- Phoenix- Ti Amo
- Kacy Hill- Hard To Love
- Future Islands- Day Glow Fire
- Radiohead- Electioneering
- Soundgarden- Loud Love
- Soundgarden- Outshined
- Soundgarden- Rusty Cage
- Temple Of The Dog- Hunger Strike
- Soundgarden- Spoonman
- Soundgarden- Fell On Black Days
- Chris Cornell- Seasons
- Soundgarden- Black Hole Sun
- Audioslave- Cochise
- Soundgarden- The Day I Tried To Live
- Chris Cornell- You Know My Name
- Audioslave- Like A Stone
- Soundgarden- Burden In My Hand
- Gorillaz- Momentz (feat. De La Soul)
- Phoenix- J-Boy
- Haim- Want You Back
- !!!- NRGQ
- The Afghan Whigs- Copernicus
- Mew- In A Better Place
- Fleet Foxes- Crack-Up
- LCD Soundsystem- American Dream
- R.E.M.- Out In The Country
