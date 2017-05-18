New music including The National, Kacy Hill, Fleet Foxes and Perfume Genius on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tunes from Perfume Genius, Lana Del Rey and Gorillaz debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set continued to explore the ’97-’98 era of Radiohead’s “OK Computer” with a set of tracks from 1998. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 15, 2017

  • R.E.M.- I Took Your Name
  • The National- The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
  • Grizzly Bear- Three Rings
  • Fleet Foxes- Fool’s Errand
  • Haim- Right Now
  • Kacy Hill- Hard To Love
  • Grace Mitchell- Now
  • Phoenix- J-Boy
  • Future Islands- Ancient Water
  • Gorillaz- Submission (feat. Danny Brown and Kelela)
  • Perfume Genius- Wreath
  • Waxahatchee- Silver
  • Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- French Press
  • LCD Soundsystem- Call The Police
  • Slowdive- No Longer Making Time
  • The Afghan Whigs- Oriole
  • Radiohead- Pearly*
  • Garbage- You Look So Fine
  • Mercury Rev- Holes
  • Manic Street Preachers- If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
  • Massive Attack- Risingson
  • Beastie Boys- Remote Control
  • Curve- Coming Up Roses
  • Smashing Pumpkins- Pug
  • Lana Del Rey- Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind
  • Kacy Hill- Like A Woman
  • Sylvan Esso- Signal
  • Haim- Want You Back
  • Pale Waves- There’s A Honey
  • The Japanese House- Saw You In A Dream
  • Harry Styles- Carolina
  • Mew- Ay Ay Ay
  • Depeche Mode- Poorman
  • !!!- Dancing Is The Best Revenge
  • Little Dragon- Celebrate (feat. Agge)
  • LCD Soundsystem- American Dream
  • R.E.M.- Dream (All I Have To Do)


