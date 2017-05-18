New music including The National, Kacy Hill, Fleet Foxes and Perfume Genius on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tunes from Perfume Genius, Lana Del Rey and Gorillaz debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set continued to explore the ’97-’98 era of Radiohead’s “OK Computer” with a set of tracks from 1998. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 15, 2017

R.E.M.- I Took Your Name

The National- The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness

Grizzly Bear- Three Rings

Fleet Foxes- Fool’s Errand

Haim- Right Now

Kacy Hill- Hard To Love

Grace Mitchell- Now

Phoenix- J-Boy

Future Islands- Ancient Water

Gorillaz- Submission (feat. Danny Brown and Kelela)

Perfume Genius- Wreath

Waxahatchee- Silver

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- French Press

LCD Soundsystem- Call The Police

Slowdive- No Longer Making Time

The Afghan Whigs- Oriole

Radiohead- Pearly*

Garbage- You Look So Fine

Mercury Rev- Holes

Manic Street Preachers- If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next

Massive Attack- Risingson

Beastie Boys- Remote Control

Curve- Coming Up Roses

Smashing Pumpkins- Pug

Lana Del Rey- Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind

Kacy Hill- Like A Woman

Sylvan Esso- Signal

Haim- Want You Back

Pale Waves- There’s A Honey

The Japanese House- Saw You In A Dream

Harry Styles- Carolina

Mew- Ay Ay Ay

Depeche Mode- Poorman

!!!- Dancing Is The Best Revenge

Little Dragon- Celebrate (feat. Agge)

LCD Soundsystem- American Dream

R.E.M.- Dream (All I Have To Do)

