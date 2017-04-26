New music including The War On Drugs, Waxahatchee, MØ and The New Pornographers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I debuted new tracks from The Courtneys, Sylvan Esso and Mew on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to the mid-2000s for a set of blog house (blog haus?) classics. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields April 24, 2017
- R.E.M.- Orange Crush (Live)
- The War On Drugs- Thinking Of A Place
- Waxahatchee- Silver
- The Courtneys- 25
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- French Press
- Broken Social Scene- Halfway Home
- Grace Mitchell- Now
- Sylvan Esso- Just Dancing
- MØ- Nights With You
- Lana Del Rey- Lust For Life (feat. The Weeknd)
- Slowdive- Slomo
- Mew- The Wake Of Your Life
- Pale Waves- There’s A Honey
- Beth Ditto- Fire
- All We Are- Burn It All Out
- Local Natives- I Saw You Close Your Eyes
- Father John Misty- Total Entertainment Forever
- Future Islands- North Star
- Tei Shi- Creep
- The Presets- Are You The One?
- Van She- Kelly
- Cut Copy- Time Stands Still
- Hot Chip- Crap Kraft Dinner
- Holy Ghost!- Hold On
- Friendly Fires- Paris (Aeroplane Remix)
- Simian Mobile Disco- I Believe
- The Rapture- Olio
- Little Dragon- Strobe Light
- Goldfrapp- Everything Is Never Enough
- Soulwax- Trespassers
- Bishop Briggs- Dead Man’s Arms
- Feist- Century (feat. Jarvis Cocker)
- The Jesus & Mary Chain- Facing Up To The Facts
- The New Pornographers- Clockwise
- Spoon- I Ain’t The One
- The Shins- The Fear
- R.E.M.- So Fast, So Numb (Live)
