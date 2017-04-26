New music including The War On Drugs, Waxahatchee, MØ and The New Pornographers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I debuted new tracks from The Courtneys, Sylvan Esso and Mew on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to the mid-2000s for a set of blog house (blog haus?) classics. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields April 24, 2017

R.E.M.- Orange Crush (Live)

The War On Drugs- Thinking Of A Place

Waxahatchee- Silver

The Courtneys- 25

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- French Press

Broken Social Scene- Halfway Home

Grace Mitchell- Now

Sylvan Esso- Just Dancing

MØ- Nights With You

Lana Del Rey- Lust For Life (feat. The Weeknd)

Slowdive- Slomo

Mew- The Wake Of Your Life

Pale Waves- There’s A Honey

Beth Ditto- Fire

All We Are- Burn It All Out

Local Natives- I Saw You Close Your Eyes

Father John Misty- Total Entertainment Forever

Future Islands- North Star

Tei Shi- Creep

The Presets- Are You The One?

Van She- Kelly

Cut Copy- Time Stands Still

Hot Chip- Crap Kraft Dinner

Holy Ghost!- Hold On

Friendly Fires- Paris (Aeroplane Remix)

Simian Mobile Disco- I Believe

The Rapture- Olio

Little Dragon- Strobe Light

Goldfrapp- Everything Is Never Enough

Soulwax- Trespassers

Bishop Briggs- Dead Man’s Arms

Feist- Century (feat. Jarvis Cocker)

The Jesus & Mary Chain- Facing Up To The Facts

The New Pornographers- Clockwise

Spoon- I Ain’t The One

The Shins- The Fear

R.E.M.- So Fast, So Numb (Live)

