New music including The War On Drugs, Waxahatchee, MØ and The New Pornographers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I debuted new tracks from The Courtneys, Sylvan Esso and Mew on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to the mid-2000s for a set of blog house (blog haus?) classics. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields April 24, 2017

  • R.E.M.- Orange Crush (Live)
  • The War On Drugs- Thinking Of A Place
  • Waxahatchee- Silver
  • The Courtneys- 25
  • Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- French Press
  • Broken Social Scene- Halfway Home
  • Grace Mitchell- Now
  • Sylvan Esso- Just Dancing
  • MØ- Nights With You
  • Lana Del Rey- Lust For Life (feat. The Weeknd)
  • Slowdive- Slomo
  • Mew- The Wake Of Your Life
  • Pale Waves- There’s A Honey
  • Beth Ditto- Fire
  • All We Are- Burn It All Out
  • Local Natives- I Saw You Close Your Eyes
  • Father John Misty- Total Entertainment Forever
  • Future Islands- North Star
  • Tei Shi- Creep
  • The Presets- Are You The One?
  • Van She- Kelly
  • Cut Copy- Time Stands Still
  • Hot Chip- Crap Kraft Dinner
  • Holy Ghost!- Hold On
  • Friendly Fires- Paris (Aeroplane Remix)
  • Simian Mobile Disco- I Believe
  • The Rapture- Olio
  • Little Dragon- Strobe Light
  • Goldfrapp- Everything Is Never Enough
  • Soulwax- Trespassers
  • Bishop Briggs- Dead Man’s Arms
  • Feist- Century (feat. Jarvis Cocker)
  • The Jesus & Mary Chain- Facing Up To The Facts
  • The New Pornographers- Clockwise
  • Spoon- I Ain’t The One
  • The Shins- The Fear
  • R.E.M.- So Fast, So Numb (Live)


I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.