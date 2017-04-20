New music including Bishop Briggs, Mew, Pale Waves and Harry Styles on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Soulwax, Jay Som, Future Islands and Little Dragon on the show this week, while the retro alternative set compiled some of the best tracks from the golden age of ’90s electronica. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

R.E.M.- Bad Day [Outtake]

Pale Waves- There’s A Honey

Grace Mitchell- Now

Beth Ditto- Fire

All We Are- Burn It All Out

Goldfrapp- Become The One

Soulwax- My Tired Eyes

Feist- Century (feat. Jarvis Cocker)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- French Press

Broken Social Scene- Halfway Home

Harry Styles- Sign Of The Times

LP- Lost On You

Mew- Twist Quest

Slowdive- Sugar For The Pill

Alexandra Savior- ‘Til You’re Mine

Jay Som- Everybody Works

Bishop Briggs- Dark Side

Tei Shi- Creep

Ultravox- Frozen Ones

The Orb- Little Fluffy Clouds

Orbital- Halcyon (7″ Version)

Underworld- Dirty Epic

Massive Attack- Angel

Aphex Twin- Windowlicker

The Chemical Brothers- Hey Boy Hey Girl

The Prodigy- Breathe

Daft Punk- Digital Love

Moby- Honey

Future Islands- Beauty Of The Road

Depeche Mode- No More (This Is The Last Time)

The Psychedelic Furs- The Ghost In You

Spoon- Pink Up

The Shins- Heartworms

The New Pornographers- Play Money

Little Dragon- The Pop Life

Gorillaz- Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)

R.E.M.- All The Right Friends [Outtake]

