New music including Bishop Briggs, Mew, Pale Waves and Harry Styles on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Soulwax, Jay Som, Future Islands and Little Dragon on the show this week, while the retro alternative set compiled some of the best tracks from the golden age of ’90s electronica. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields April 17, 2017
- R.E.M.- Bad Day [Outtake]
- Pale Waves- There’s A Honey
- Grace Mitchell- Now
- Beth Ditto- Fire
- All We Are- Burn It All Out
- Goldfrapp- Become The One
- Soulwax- My Tired Eyes
- Feist- Century (feat. Jarvis Cocker)
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- French Press
- Broken Social Scene- Halfway Home
- Harry Styles- Sign Of The Times
- LP- Lost On You
- Mew- Twist Quest
- Slowdive- Sugar For The Pill
- Alexandra Savior- ‘Til You’re Mine
- Jay Som- Everybody Works
- Bishop Briggs- Dark Side
- Tei Shi- Creep
- Ultravox- Frozen Ones
- The Orb- Little Fluffy Clouds
- Orbital- Halcyon (7″ Version)
- Underworld- Dirty Epic
- Massive Attack- Angel
- Aphex Twin- Windowlicker
- The Chemical Brothers- Hey Boy Hey Girl
- The Prodigy- Breathe
- Daft Punk- Digital Love
- Moby- Honey
- Future Islands- Beauty Of The Road
- Depeche Mode- No More (This Is The Last Time)
- The Psychedelic Furs- The Ghost In You
- Spoon- Pink Up
- The Shins- Heartworms
- The New Pornographers- Play Money
- Little Dragon- The Pop Life
- Gorillaz- Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)
- R.E.M.- All The Right Friends [Outtake]
